Epoxy Adhesives Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.08 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 5.69% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Epoxy Adhesives Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Epoxy Adhesives Market" By Type (One Component, Two Component), By Application (Building and Construction, Transportation, Electrical and Electronics), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Epoxy Adhesives Market size was valued at USD 7.95 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13.08 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2023 to 2030.

Epoxy Adhesives Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Epoxy Adhesives Market Overview

The copolymer created by combining two substances, resins, and hardeners, is known as epoxy adhesive. This product has excellent adhesion and water resistance, along with adequate mechanical and electrical insulation, good chemical and heat resistance, and good heat conductivity. By combining a resin and a hardener, epoxy adhesives are stiff glues with great strength and load resistance.

It is a widely used structural adhesive that is frequently offered in one-, two-, heat-, and room-temperature curing system configurations. Epoxy adhesives have several uses in the aerospace and semiconductor sectors, which are also the two main markets for them.

The aircraft industry and the automobile industry are the two main application industries for epoxy adhesives. Due to an increase in businesses joining the space aviation sector, like SpaceX, the aerospace industry has been a significant contributor to the global epoxy adhesives market. Drone production is likely to continue to be a major factor in the global epoxy adhesives market due to the rapid adoption of drones by various air forces as well as the growing awareness of their commercial and recreational applications. The growing consumer wealth has also helped the commercial aviation industry, which is likely to continue to play a significant role in the growth of the global epoxy adhesives market.

The growth of the market will be constrained by a number of obstacles and restrictions. The market growth is being constrained by elements like strict environmental restrictions in North American and European nations and the inherent limits of epoxy adhesives. Additionally, the worldwide market for epoxy adhesives may be constrained by restricted opportunities in industrialized nations and shifting regulations and standards. But there are encouraging growth opportunities due to technological development, rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly, sustainable, and non-hazardous adhesives, and untapped markets in developing nations.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Epoxy Adhesives Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Epoxy Adhesives Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Ashland Inc, Illinois Tool Works Incorporation, Permabond LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Huntsman Corporation, Lord Corporation, and Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Epoxy Adhesives Market into Type, Application, and Geography.

Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Type

One Component



Two Component



Others

Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Application

Building and Construction



Transportation



Electrical and Electronics



Others

Epoxy Adhesives Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research