Epoxy Film Adhesives Sales Expected to Rise at CAGR of 4% by 2031: Fact.MR Survey

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per an analysis by Fact.MR, the global film adhesives market is estimated exhibit positive growth, expanding at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Owing to the increasing application across the end use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electrical & electronics, the market for film adhesives is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 2 billion by the end of 2031.

The market registered a sluggish growth at a CAGR of 2% in 2020, which can be attributable to restrictions implemented to contain COVID-19. Restricted growth caused the market to close at around US$ 1 billion. However, with ongoing expansion in the aerospace industry, the demand for film adhesives is expected to spur.

According to a study by the Aerospace Industries Association, the U.S aerospace & defense industry has registered lucrative gains, accounting for sales of over US$ 909 billion in 2019. Thus, with increasing air travel, the demand for new aircraft is estimated to rise, in turn, creating sales opportunities for film adhesives.

Electrical & electronic industry is estimated to dominate the end use segment, accounting for over 40% of the market share through 2031. Owing to the increase in use of film adhesives for bonding internal and external components such as switches, circuitry, wires, among others, the industry has become a center point for the expansion of the market.

"To cater to increasing demand of adhesives from automotive, electrical & electronics and aerospace industries, leading players in the market are emphasizing on developing innovative film adhesives such as two-part epoxy adhesive to increase their market share," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Film Adhesives Market Survey

The U.S. film adhesives market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 340 million by 2021, owing to flourishing aerospace industry in the country.

by 2021, owing to flourishing aerospace industry in the country. China is likely to project growth at a CAGR of 7%, accounting for film adhesives sales over US$ 350 million during the forecast period.

is likely to project growth at a CAGR of 7%, accounting for film adhesives sales over during the forecast period. Australia , India , South Korea are expected to emerge as lucrative markets in the Asian landscape collectively surpassing a valuation of US$ 200 million by 2031.

, , are expected to emerge as lucrative markets in the Asian landscape collectively surpassing a valuation of by 2031. Based on resin, epoxy film adhesives sales are estimated to reach US$ 790 million , growing at a CARG of 4% by 2031.

, growing at a CARG of 4% by 2031. Electrical & electronic is anticipated to generate more than 1/3rd of global revenue share for the film adhesives market.

Key Drivers

Increasing usage of film adhesives in the electrical & electronic industry is boosting the market growth.

Rising application across the aerospace sector is fueling the demand for film adhesives.

Ongoing technological advancement in the market is spurring the sales of film adhesives.

Key Restraints

High cost of production is restraining the growth of the film adhesives market.

Complicated production process for the film adhesives is impeding the market growth.

Availability of substitutes is a factor hindering the demand for film adhesives.

Competitive Landscape

The market for film adhesives is highly competitive due to the presence of multiple regional and global market players. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development (R&D) for introducing novel products to strengthen their market footprint and increasing their market share. For instance,

In February 2021 , Axiom Materials Inc. announced introducing its new product named, CerFaceTM AX-8810, a surfacing film designed to enhance the outer finish of ultra-high temperature CMC components for aerospace and industrial applications.

, Axiom Materials Inc. announced introducing its new product named, CerFaceTM AX-8810, a surfacing film designed to enhance the outer finish of ultra-high temperature CMC components for aerospace and industrial applications. In June 2021 , Henkel AG announced launching it new two-part epoxy adhesive named, Loctite EA 9365FST, which reinforces and bonds thermoset and thermoplastic substrates for use in aircraft interiors.

Some of the prominent players operating in the film adhesives market profiled by Fact.MR are:

AI Technology Inc.

Arkema Group

Axiom Materials Inc.

Bondline Electronic Adhesives Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Everad Adhesives

Fastel Adhesives

GLUETEX GmbH

Gurit Holding AG

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hexcel Corporation

HMT Manufacturing

Lord Corporation

3M Company

Company Master Bond Inc.

Rogers Corporation

More Valuable Insights on Film Adhesives Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global film adhesives market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in film adhesives market with detailed segmentation:

End-use Industry

Film Adhesives for Electricals & Electronics



Film Adhesives for Aerospace



Film Adhesives for Automotive & Transportation



Consumer Film Adhesives



Film Adhesives for Other End Use Industries

Resin

Epoxy Film Adhesives



Cyanate Ester Film Adhesives



Acrylic Film Adhesives



Other Resin Film Adhesives

Key Questions Covered in the Film Adhesives Market Report

The report offers insight into film adhesives demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for the film adhesives market between 2021 and 2031

Film adhesives market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Film adhesives market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Fact.MR