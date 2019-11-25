Epoxy, Inc. provides a Shareholder Update

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoxy, Inc. (OTCPK: EPXY) a developer of an innovative smart phone applications is pleased to provide shareholders with an update.

All new artwork! Sneak Peek

The Epoxy application is currently undergoing a new design which will not only have a more updated look, but a better, more fluid user experience. The design will also include new features and benefits for both the user and the business. Epoxy conducted a series of feedback studies with its users and determined exactly which features would be most utilized within the app. Conversely, Epoxy has also received feedback from its businesses on which features could help create a better client experience and increase overall revenue.

Over the past two years, Epoxy has had success in white labeling its product for larger businesses that wished to have the convenience of an application like Epoxy's but branded uniquely for themselves. Epoxy will supply more detail on this development in upcoming news releases.

Epoxy has enjoyed an uptick in revenue from continued use of the core Epoxy app users and it has shown great success with the white labeling approach. Epoxy is currently working diligently to complete all SEC filings and once again be current. The company will comment with more specifics regarding revenue and growth at that time.

Goals for 2020

Become SEC compliant and regain current status

status New application design

Updated features for application

Increase sales/white label development team

Increase sales/marketing resources

Dave Gasparine comments, "Although we have been quiet and non-compliant for some time, Epoxy has experienced its best growth with a focused approach on business development. Epoxy has continued to perfect the application and push forward the white label business. I feel we continue to learn a lot and are positioned to become a premier user app and application development company via our white label services."

About Epoxy, Inc.:

Epoxy, Inc. is the developer of the Epoxy App, an application or "app" for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is an innovative smartphone application designed to conveniently connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. The mobile app gives loyal customers the ability to keep track of virtual loyalty cards and mobile gift cards all in one place while also giving opportunities to review and share businesses with friends. In turn, Epoxy provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events right to their smartphones. Epoxy designers are dedicated to providing a superior and easy-to-use product for business owners to reward loyal customers.

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Epoxy, Inc., plans and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:

Dave Gasparine

619-547-1770

229849@email4pr.com

Website: www.EpoxyApp.com

SOURCE Epoxy, Inc.

