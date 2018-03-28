Epoxy, Inc. Provides Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Epoxy Inc. (OTCPK: EPXY) is pleased to provide shareholders with a corporate update.

Epoxy, Inc. has been working diligently to finalize all outstanding audited financials. This was completed on March 3rd, 2018. During this time, Epoxy experienced growth with both the "Powered by Epoxy" and the core Epoxy App. Sales for the first nine months of 2017 have grown by 300% and software development costs have decreased by almost 1/3.

Epoxy CEO, Dave Gasparine states: "With the current growth and success of "Powered by Epoxy" we are anticipating continued growth for 2018. The past two years have provided an enormous amount of insight. The invaluable knowledge and experience gained has enabled us to excel and grow like never before, continue to operate efficiently, communicate more frequently and to continue to grow and enhance our team."

Audited financials can be found: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EPXY/disclosure

About Epoxy Inc.:

Epoxy, Inc. is the developer of the Epoxy App, an application or "app" for iPhone iOS and Android operating systems. Epoxy is an innovative smartphone application designed to conveniently connect business owners and consumers in order to ease marketing frustrations. The mobile app gives loyal customers the ability to keep track of virtual loyalty cards and mobile gift cards all in one place while also giving opportunities to review and share businesses with friends. In turn, Epoxy provides businesses the ability to reward customers, share offers, and deliver information about special events right to their smartphones. Epoxy designers are dedicated to providing a superior and easy-to-use product for business owners to reward loyal customers.

