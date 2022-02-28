Epoxy Resin Market Size In South America to grow by 22.61 thousand units|50% Growth to be Contributed by Brazil | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Epoxy Resin Market in South America: Drivers and Challenges

The epoxy resin market in South America report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the epoxy resin market growth in South America. Automakers are increasingly inclining toward the deployment of superior gloss, durability, and cost-effectiveness of paints and coatings. The adoption of strong, safe, light, and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. In addition, automobile manufacturers are focusing on extensive product development activities which involve the increasing adoption of epoxy resins in the upcoming years, in turn, driving the market growth positively during the forecast period. The increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly resins driven by the emergence of renewable resources, biomass, and bio-based raw materials such as starch and other crop derivatives are other key factors that are likely to influence the market's growth positively during the forecast period.

However. the fluctuations in the price of raw materials will be a major factor hindering the market's growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resins are costlier to produce than other types of resins because the raw materials required to manufacture epoxy resins are more expensive than other low-end resins. Most epoxy resins have to go through some level of regulation to ensure that they are Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-compliant and food-safe, which adds further to the cost, in turn, impacting the market adversely.

View Market Report Outlook for More Information on Drivers. Trends, and Challenges

Epoxy Resin Market in South America: Key Market Segment Highlights

The epoxy resin market in South America is segmented by Application (paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, composites, electronic components, and others) and Geography (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and the Rest of South America). The paints and coatings application segment held the largest epoxy resin market share in 2021 and the segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high demand for epoxy resin-based paints and coatings in construction (including flooring), shipbuilding, automotive, infrastructure, and home appliances manufacturing industries. In terms of Geography, Brazil was the largest revenue-generating economy of the region in 2021 and the country is likely to contribute 50% of the overall market's growth during the forecast period. Argentina, Chile, and Peru are the other key markets for epoxy resin in South America. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in other countries.

Download Report Sample to Unlock more information about the contributing segments

The epoxy resin market in South America covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Epoxy Resin Market In South America Sizing

Epoxy Resin Market In South America Forecast

Epoxy Resin Market In South America Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Allnex Netherlands BV

BASF SE

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Olin Corp.

Spolchemie AS

Related Reports:

Epoxy Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

UV-cured Powder Coatings Market by Resin Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Epoxy Resin Market In South America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2022-2026 22.61 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Regional analysis Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of South America Performing market contribution Brazil at 50% Key consumer countries Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Rest of South America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Allnex Netherlands BV, BASF SE, Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Olin Corp., and Spolchemie AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

*Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

*Exhibit 02: Key finding 2

*Exhibit 03: Key finding 3

*Exhibit 04: Key finding 5

*Exhibit 05: Key finding 6

*Exhibit 06: Key finding 7

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*2.1.1 Parent Market

*Exhibit 07: Parent market

*Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support activities

*2.2.7 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 10: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 12: South America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 13: South America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5. Market Segmentation by Application

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

· *Paints and coatings

· *Adhesives and sealants

· *Composites

· *Electronic components

· *Others

*Exhibit 21: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Application

*Exhibit 22: Comparison by Application

**5.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 24: Paints and coatings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 25: Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 26: Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 27: Composites - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 28: Composites - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Electronic components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: Electronic components - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 30: Electronic components - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 32: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.8 Market opportunity by Application

*Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Application

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*The regions covered in the report are:

* Brazil

* Argentina

* Chile

* Peru

*Rest of South America

*Exhibit 35: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 36: Geographic comparison

**7.3 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 31: Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 39: Argentina - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

**7.5 Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 41: Chile - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 42: Chile - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 43: Peru - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 44: Peru - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 45: Rest of South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand tons)

*Exhibit 46: Rest of South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry

*8.1.2 Growth in the real estate and construction industry

*8.1.3 Rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Fluctuations in the price of raw materials

*8.2.2 Stringent regulations and policies

*8.2.3 Increasing use of glass in buildings

*Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly resins

*8.3.2 Increasing demand for composites in the automotive industry

*8.3.3 Increasing usage in the aerospace and aircraft industry

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

*Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 51: Industry risks

**9.3 Competitive landscape

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 3M Co.

*Exhibit 54: 3M Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 55: 3M Co. - Business segments

*Exhibit 56: 3M Co. - Key news

*Exhibit 57: 3M Co. - Key offerings

**10.4 Allnex Netherlands BV

*Exhibit 59: Allnex Netherlands BV - Overview

*Exhibit 60: Allnex Netherlands BV - Product and service

*Exhibit 61: Allnex Netherlands BV - Key offerings

**10.5 BASF SE

*Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 63: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.6 Covestro AG

*Exhibit 66: Covestro AG - Overview

*Exhibit 67: Covestro AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 68: Covestro AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 69: Covestro AG - Segment focus

**10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

*Exhibit 70: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 72: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 73: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 74: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Hexion Inc.

*Exhibit 75: Hexion Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 76: Hexion Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 77: Hexion Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 78: Hexion Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 79: Hexion Inc. - Segment focus

**10.9 Huntsman Corp.

*Exhibit 80: Huntsman Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 81: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 82: Huntsman Corp. - Key news

*Exhibit 83: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 84: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

**10.10 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

*Exhibit 85: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 86: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 87: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key news

*Exhibit 88: Momentive Performance Materials Inc. - Key offerings

**10.11 Olin Corp.

*Exhibit 89: Olin Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 90: Olin Corp. - Business segments

*Exhibit 91: Olin Corp. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 92: Olin Corp. - Segment focus

**10.12 Spolchemie AS

*Exhibit 93: Spolchemie AS - Overview

*Exhibit 94: Spolchemie AS - Product and service

*Exhibit 95: Spolchemie AS - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 99: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio