Epoxy resin market size to grow by 1,226.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry to drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The epoxy resin market size is forecasted to increase by 1,226.71 thousand tons from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. Paints and coatings are used for various applications owing to their easy availability, high durability, increased gloss, and cost-effectiveness. Waterborne coatings are generally used by OEMs in the automotive industry. Epoxy resin-based coatings provide high thermal stability. In addition, they are resistant to fire and high temperatures. Such factors will increase the demand for paints and coatings during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Epoxy Resin Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by application (paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, composites, electronic components, and others), end-user (consumer goods, building and construction, wind energy, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by application

The paints and coatings segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resin-based paints and coatings are used in industries such as construction, shipbuilding, automotive, infrastructure, and home appliances. They have various benefits, such as weather resistance, longevity, reliability, chemical resistance, and ultraviolet resistance. They provide high thermal stability and resistance to high temperatures. These advantages, in turn, will increase the demand for epoxy resin-based paints and coatings during the forecast period.

Segmentation by geography

APAC is estimated to account for 70% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The demand for paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, electronic products, and others is expected to increase. This is because of the growth of the commercial and residential construction sectors and increasing investments in infrastructure development. Economic growth, the emerging middle class, and the growth of the automobile sector will also increase the demand for paints and coatings. Such factors will drive the growth of the epoxy resin market in APAC during the forecast period.

Vendor analysis

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Olin Corp., Sika AG, SIR INDUSTRIALE S.P.A., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

What are the key data covered in this epoxy resin market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the epoxy resin market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the epoxy resin market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the epoxy resin market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of epoxy resin market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

The epoxy primers market size is expected to increase by USD 2.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52%. The rising number of applications is notably driving the epoxy primers market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations affecting market growth may impede the market growth.

The size of the epoxy resin market in South America is expected to increase to 22.61 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05%. The increasing demand for paints and coatings in the automotive industry is notably driving the market growth in South America, although factors such as fluctuations in the price of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Epoxy Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 1,226.71 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 70% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, China Petrochemical Corp., Daicel Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman corp., Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastic Corp., Olin Corp., Sika AG, SIR INDUSTRIALE S.P.A., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

