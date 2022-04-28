Epoxy Resin Market Size Worth $14.7 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR, (Strategic Investment Plans | Business Opportunities | SWOT Analysis): Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Epoxy Resin industry amassed revenue approximately about US$ 9.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to gain returns of nearly US$ 14.7 billion by 2028, is anticipated to register massive gains of approximately 6.8% in timespan from 2022 to 2028. In addition to this, surge in epoxy resin industry expansion in next six years can be credited to rise in product penetration in paints & coatings industry. Apart from this, epoxy resins find slew of applications in 2-pack compositions with polyamides. Moreover, the films derived possess exceptional chemical resistance, toughness, adhesion, abrasion resistance, and flexibility. Massive demand for epoxy resins in solid form owing to its low molecular mass will spur market growth. Humungous use of solid epoxy resins as hardeners will create new growth avenues for epoxy resin market. Growing popularity and use of product in construction activities, namely, in construction of residential buildings will prop up sizable expansion of epoxy resin market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Epoxy Resin Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.8% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Epoxy Resin Market was valued approximately USD 9.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 14.7 Billion by 2028.

Asia Pacific in next six years can be credited to rise in construction activities coupled with escalating product penetration across automotive industry in South Korea, Malaysia, China, Japan, and India.

in next six years can be credited to rise in construction activities coupled with escalating product penetration across automotive industry in , , , , and . Thriving construction sector in countries such as China and liberal government policies in view of epoxy resin use in various sectors will spur regional market trends.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Epoxy Resin Market- By Application (Paints & Coatings, Wind Energy, Composites, Construction, and Electrical & Electronics): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

Epoxy Resin Market: Overview

Epoxy resins are used as adhesives and are used in production of vehicles, aircrafts, and snowboards. Moreover, epoxy resin finds lucrative applications in painting, coatings & sealants, and repairs. Apart from this, it is also a durable composite that is used with wood, glass, china metal, and fabric. However, moist and wet conditions can impact durability of product. Reportedly, owing to its beneficial features, epoxy resin finds slew of applications in insulator, generator, motor, and transformer production. Moreover, epoxy resins comprise of cross-linkable material groups and reacts with electrophilic & nucleophile species and is receptive to reagents.

Industry Dynamics:

Epoxy Resin Market: Growth Dynamics

All these aforementioned aspects will open new vistas of growth for epoxy resin market.

Owing to their reactivity, epoxy resins find massive use in fibers as they can easily bond to fibers due to their reactive nature. Additionally, epoxy compounds are utilized for repairing steel structures & pipelines that are prone to rust and damage. Furthermore, composite repair is usually done for offshore structures where welding is not the best option. All these aforementioned aspects will open new vistas of growth for epoxy resin market. Additionally, low shrinkage property & fabrication simplicity has made epoxy resin best fit for tooling applications. For the record, metal shaping molds, patterns, vacuum forming molds, and jigs are usually manufactured from epoxy resins.

Moreover, epoxy resins are also utilized in heavy duty coatings for oil rigs, storage tanks, ships, and water pipes. This will enlarge scope of epoxy resin market across globe. Furthermore, epoxy resins are utilized along with acrylic coating resins as powdered coatings and as high solid coatings. Apart from this, these compounds are used as intermediates in ultra-violet coatings. Reportedly, epoxy resins find lucrative applications as additive resins in few of coatings for enhancing coating features that includes rust resistance & adhesion. Apparently, epoxy resins such as cycloaliphatic epoxy resins are utilized in inks as well as cationic ultraviolet curable coatings. Additionally, the product reacts with fatty acids of oils for producing epoxy esters which is utilized for air drying as well as non-air-drying. Additionally, epoxy esters produced in this way finds spectrum of applications in equipment coatings and is cross-linked with aminoplast.

Epoxy Resin Market: Restraints

Epoxy resins as well as its curing agents are considered as key skin irritants. Hence contact with compound shall only be made through use of gloves as well as face shields while working in well-ventilated regions. Furthermore, persons having prolonged contact with compound can develop a skin sensitization with dermatitis conditions.

List of Key Players of Epoxy Resin Market:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

Nan Ya Plastic Corporation

Sika AG

Baling Petrochemical Company Limited

Kukdo Chemical Co.Ltd.

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Nama Chemicals

Cytec Industries Incorporated

Du Pont

The 3M Company

Company Spol Chemie.

Report Scope:

Regional Dominance:

· Asia Pacific To Dominate Epoxy Resin Market Growth In 2022-2028

Growth of epoxy resin market in Asia Pacific in next six years can be credited to rise in construction activities coupled with escalating product penetration across automotive industry in South Korea, Malaysia, China, Japan, and India. Apart from this, easy access to raw materials in these countries has further proliferated size of regional market. Increasing number of chemical firm establishments in Asia and rise in number of manufacturing units set up in sub-continent will pave a way to expansion of epoxy resin industry in Asia Pacific. Thriving construction sector in countries such as China and liberal government policies in view of epoxy resin use in various sectors will spur regional market trends.

Global Epoxy Resin Market is segmented as follows:

Epoxy Resin Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Paints & Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Epoxy Resin Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

