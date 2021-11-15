Epoxy Resin Market Size Worth $19.55 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global epoxy resin market size is expected to reach USD 19.55 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. The growing demand for epoxy-based composites across various end-use industries is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of revenue, the paints & coatings application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

The construction application segment is projected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

Asia Pacific led the market in 2020and will register a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The growing number of manufacturing facilities is boosting construction activities in the region, which, in turn, is anticipated to propel product demand over the forecast period

Strategic partnerships & agreements, capacity expansions, and new product developments are the popular business strategies adopted by most companies operating in the global market

For instance, in November 2020 , Sika AG expanded its production facility based in Dubai , UAE for local production of epoxy resins for targeting the flooring market

This helped company increase its flexibility in production, optimize cost structures, shorten the delivery times, and reduce inventories

Read 80 page market research report, "Epoxy Resin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Paints & Coatings, Construction), By Region (APAC, North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Epoxy resins are used to manufacture composite materials that are used widely in load-bearing applications, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, oil & gas, and marine, owing to its properties, such as high mechanical properties, super adhesiveness, and others. The demand for high-performance composites is expected to witness high demand from the commercial airplane sector. Moreover, emerging opportunities in various applications, such as wind turbines and pressure vessels, will boost market growth.

However, the relatively high cost and labor-intensive production of advanced composites are anticipated to prevent these composites from penetrating high-volume and price-sensitive markets. Increasing demand for composites from the automotive and aerospace industries, particularly in Europe and North America, is expected to remain a key driving factor for the market. Rising fuel prices coupled with the rapidly growing commercial aviation sector are expected to drive product demand over the forecast period.

The construction application segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. In construction applications, epoxy resins are used as sealers, hardeners, grouts, and mortars, and laminates for walls, roofs, and decks. Properties, such as low water permeability, excellent cleaning material, chemical resistance, good mechanical properties, low cure shrinkage, and excellent adhesion, are projected to fuel product demand in construction applications.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development, rising urban population, coupled with favorable government initiatives for providing affordable houses to the masses are expected to contribute to the growth of the construction industry globally, thereby creating product demand. For instance, in March 2020, the U.S. government announced an investment worth USD 2 trillion as a part of coronavirus response for the development of infrastructure including hospital buildings, roads, and other infrastructure. In addition, the rising awareness among the masses about the benefits of green buildings is anticipated to fuel the growth of the construction industry globally. This, in turn, is projected to lead to increased product demand in construction applications over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global epoxy resin market on the basis of application and region:

Epoxy Resin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Paints & Coatings



Wind Turbines



Composites



Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Adhesives



Others

Epoxy Resin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Taiwan





South Korea



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Epoxy Resin Market

3M

Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Solvay

Huntsman International LLC

Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Olin Corp.

Sika AG

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.