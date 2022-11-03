Endodontic Practice Partners (EPP), a Nashville-based specialty partnership organization, is excited to announce its expansion into Texas with the addition of North Dallas Endodontics, an 11-location endodontic practice.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endodontic Practice Partners (EPP), a Nashville-based specialty partnership organization, is excited to announce its expansion into Texas with the addition of North Dallas Endodontics, an 11-location endodontic practice.

EPP Enters Texas Market With Eleven Location Practice Affiliation

The new partnership, with 14 doctors and 11 locations, is the largest and most significant to date for Endodontic Practice Partners, an RC Capital portfolio company. The business is led by founder Dr. Yogesh Patel, a member of the American Association of Endodontists, American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Dallas County Dental Society, and The Greater DFW Endodontic Society.

"I am thrilled to welcome North Dallas Endodontics to EPP. Dr. Patel will join EPP's Board of Directors and will be a meaningful contributor to the future success of the company," states Sam Hutcheson, CEO of Endodontic Practice Partners. "The team he has built and the forward-thinking processes he has developed ultimately drew us to this alignment."

This deal adds 14 doctors to EPP's expansive list of endodontists. There are many staff members that have played a significant role in the growth of the practices and will be key players with EPP going forward.

Dr. Yogesh Patel shares, "The level of leadership in place and the clear commitment to supporting endodontic practices where they individually need it is what drew me to partnership with EPP. I am extremely happy to have made the decision to partner with the best group in the industry. They have experts in every aspect of business and a passion to support the practice without it losing the brand we've built successfully on our own. I'm looking forward to the next level of success with EPP."

This expansion marks EPP's positive trajectory with a total of 64 doctors and 43 locations.

About Endodontic Associates of Texas

Dr. Yogesh (Yogi) Patel founded North Dallas Endodontics and has quickly built a reputation of being the top endodontic practice in the DFW region. Currently, his Endodontic Associates group has 11 locations throughout Texas and is supported by 14 doctors. His research interests include root canal anatomy, morphology, and associated electronic devices.

About RC Capital

RC Capital (RCC) is a healthcare-focused growth equity firm endeavoring to partner with high‐potential healthcare companies and healthcare executives. We are dedicated to investing on the right side of healthcare, building companies that enable clinicians to improve the delivery of care and advance the experiences and outcomes for patients everywhere. We seek to be a business partner first and a capital provider second, leveraging a network of deep healthcare relationships assembled over our 28‐year operating history. For more information, please visit www.rccapital.com.

About Endodontic Practice Partners

One of the fastest growing support organizations in the U.S., Endodontic Practice Partners is building a network of private endodontic practices that strive to deliver best-in-class patient experiences. We collaborate with our endodontic partners to provide business support in areas where it will reduce administrative burden to enhance patient care, the patient experience, and drive value for the practices. Our affiliated endodontists maintain their individuality so they continue to treat patients under their brand with the strength of EPP behind them, helping them realize their goals and vision sooner. Learn more on our website: http://www.endopracticepartners.com.

