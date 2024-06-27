EPP Foam Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034 to Reach USD 496.1 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Packaging Solutions Expand into Medical and Pharmaceutical Industries! FMI Predicts the Industry to projected to reach a value of USD 365.5 million in 2024

NEWARK, Del., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global EPP foam packaging market is projected to reach a value of USD 365.5 million in 2024. Looking further ahead, this market is anticipated to expand to USD 496.1 million by 2034. Throughout this forecast period, the demand for EPP foam packaging is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The EPP foam packaging industry is being driven by increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and recyclable packaging materials. EPP foam is highly valued for its excellent cushioning properties, which protect goods during transportation, reducing the risk of damage. Additionally, the growing e-commerce sector has significantly boosted the need for effective packaging solutions to ensure safe delivery of products. The automotive industry also plays a crucial role, as EPP foam is used extensively in vehicle components for its impact resistance and energy absorption capabilities, contributing to overall vehicle safety and fuel efficiency.

Request Your Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19715

The EPP foam packaging industry faces certain challenges. One major restraint is the relatively high cost of production compared to other packaging materials. The manufacturing process of EPP foam involves sophisticated technology and raw materials that can be expensive, which can deter small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting it. Additionally, environmental concerns related to plastic waste and recycling challenges pose significant hurdles. While EPP foam is recyclable, the infrastructure for recycling it is not as widespread or efficient as needed, leading to potential sustainability issues.

The rising trend of sustainable packaging solutions opens avenues for EPP foam to be marketed as a greener alternative, given its recyclability and lightweight nature. Advancements in technology can lead to the development of enhanced EPP foam variants with improved properties, catering to a broader range of applications beyond traditional sectors like automotive and electronics.

Several trends are shaping the future of the EPP foam packaging industry. One notable trend is the integration of smart packaging technologies. EPP foam packaging is being innovatively combined with sensors and tracking devices to monitor the condition of goods during transit, ensuring quality control and reducing losses. Another significant trend is the customization of EPP foam packaging solutions to meet specific client requirements, allowing for greater flexibility and efficiency in supply chains.

"The EPP foam packaging market is ripe with opportunities for growth and innovation. With increasing awareness and regulatory pressure on reducing carbon footprints, there is a substantial opportunity for manufacturers to develop more eco-friendly and cost-effective production methods." - says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The United States is expected to maintain a CAGR of 2.3% until 2034.

is expected to maintain a CAGR of 2.3% until 2034. The demand for EPP foam packaging in the United Kingdom is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 2.5% through 2034.

is forecasted to achieve a CAGR of 2.5% through 2034. In China , the EPP foam packaging market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034.

, the EPP foam packaging market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. India's demand for EPP foam packaging is expected to surge, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% over the next decade.

demand for EPP foam packaging is expected to surge, with a projected CAGR of 6.1% over the next decade. The end caps segment is estimated to capture a revenue share of 37.8% in 2024.

Cushioning applications are projected to account for 34.2% of the EPP foam packaging market in 2024.

Competition Outlook of the EPP Foam Packaging Market

The EPP foam packaging industry is witnessing a dynamic competition landscape. Established players like BASF (Germany) and Knauf Industries (Germany) are at the forefront, leveraging their strong brand presence and global reach. BASF is continuously innovating its EPP product portfolio, focusing on lightweight and fire-retardant solutions for automotive applications. Knauf Industries, on the other hand, is expanding its production capacity to cater to the rising demand in the electronics and consumer goods sectors.

Emerging players from Asia-Pacific, particularly China and South Korea, are challenging the dominance of established players. These companies are capitalizing on cost-effective production techniques and offering competitive pricing. They are also actively investing in research and development to enhance the performance and sustainability of their EPP foam products. This trend is likely to intensify competition in the coming years.

Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/19715

Recent Developments:

In October 2023 , BASF agreed to sell its Neopolen expanded polypropylene (EPP) business to Knauf Industries GmbH. BASF's Schwarzheide production plant, as well as its goods, intellectual property, and trademark rights, will be sold as part of the transaction.

, BASF agreed to sell its Neopolen expanded polypropylene (EPP) business to Knauf Industries GmbH. BASF's Schwarzheide production plant, as well as its goods, intellectual property, and trademark rights, will be sold as part of the transaction. In 2024, Sulzer Chemtech, located in Switzerland , and Borealis, headquartered in Austria , will introduce a new polypropylene foam extrusion technique. This invention reduces costs and improves efficiency throughout the entire chain. The alliance seeks to increase the industry's production and sustainability.

Key Players of EPP Foam Packaging Industry

JSP Corporation

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

DS Smith

Pregis Corporation

ACH Foam Technologies (part of Atlas Roofing Corporation)

Sonoco Products Company

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Clark Foam Products Corporation

Omnipack s. r. o.

PARK Industries Pvt Ltd

Lamar Packaging Systems

Schaumaplast

Moulded Foams Ltd

Orbis Corporation

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Signode Industrial Group LLC

Key Segments of EPP Foam Packaging Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into end caps, edge protectors, inserts, and food disposables.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into cushioning, insulation, and void filling.

By End-use:

Based on the end-use of the sector, the demand is segmented into logistics and transportation as well as manufacturing and warehousing.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/epp-foam-packaging-market

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The global EPE liner market is projected to accumulate a valuation of US$ 760 million by exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033. The EPE Liner market registered a CAGR of 4.5%.

The global foam market size is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 179 billion by 2034, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.0%.

The global EPE foam market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. The market value is projected to increase from US$ 1.4 Bn in 2023 to US$ 2.1 Bn by 2033.

The Foam food containers are disposable containers used to store a variety of food and beverage items. Take-out food is typically served in foam food containers at restaurants or food shops.

During the forecasted period global foam labels market is set to expand with a CAGR of 5.4% to get a market value of US$ 482.1 million by 2033.

The global foam mesh sleeves market is expected to garner a valuation of US$ 2600 million by exhibiting a CAGR of 9.3 % in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The electrostatic discharge (ESD) packaging market is expected to growing US$ 3.3 billion by 2033 and is likely to capture a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The thermal labels market value is projected to reach US$ 1,494.64 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global foam market size is estimated to stand at US$ 109.6 billion in 2024. The market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 179 billion by 2034, registering a moderate CAGR of 5.0%.

According to latest research by Future Market Insights, foam cap liners is set to witness steady growth of ~4% CAGR during 2021-2031.

The insulated Styrofoam shipping boxes market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 9%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights