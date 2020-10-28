Eppendorf Introduces Move It® Adjustable Spacing Pipettes

Move It has a unique design which does not use any tubing connections between cone and piston-cylinder system. Eliminating the tubing connections offers outstanding performance advantagePhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295059/Eppendorf_Logo.jpgs. Fewer moving fragile parts, improves precision and durability. The pipettes are also autoclavable increasing user and sample-safety.

"Single-channel pipettes have been used to transfer individual samples from one vessel format to another which can be inefficient, tedious and error-prone, this is especially true when loading 384-well plates," Casey Ganshirt, Regional Marketing Manager for Eppendorf North America explains. "This requires concentrated back-and-forth pipetting 384 times which can be tiresome. Move It pipettes significantly reduce this back-and-forth and therefore accelerate and simplify the workflow."

Eppendorf engineers have developed Move It with a special design to ensure it is balanced and ergonomic. This allows the scientist to have a natural, relaxed hand position, even when adjusting the pipette, making it reliable and reducing fatigue.

Move It is available now with 4, 6, 8, and 12 channels, mechanical or electronic. More information is available at www.eppendorf.com/move-it and photos are available in our Press Kit.

About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microplates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,600 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

