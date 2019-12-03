Eppendorf Launches Innovative, First-Of-Its-Kind 25 mL Conical Tubes

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eppendorf, a leader in conical tube production and design and inventor of the Eppi™ tube, has launched a brand new 25 mL conical tube that is easier to use, minimizes storage space and is more sustainable.

Since many researchers work with sample volumes between 15 mL and 25 mL, but only 15 mL and 50 mL tubes were available, Eppendorf saw the need in the industry for a 25 mL conical tube.

Researchers can save space and be more efficient with the new Eppendorf 25 ml conical tube.

The 25 mL conical tube is the same diameter as the conventional 50 mL conical tube and comes with either the new patented SnapTec™ snap cap or screw cap, both of which have high centrifugation stability. The wide opening, combined with the lower height, offers easy sample access. When working with low-volume pipettes and tips, the risk of cross-contamination between pipette and tube by touching the inner tube wall is also minimized. Premium raw materials were used in the production of the 25 mL conical tube ensuring the highest sample integrity and optimal sample and pellet visibility. Additionally, the smaller size saves space and allows for up to 30 % more storage in fridges or freezers.

"We saw the need in the marketplace for the 25 mL conical tube for a host of reasons and see it really changing efficiencies in labs," said Dennis Barger, President of Eppendorf Americas. "The Eppendorf 25 mL is a first-of-its-kind design and we hope that end-users appreciate the thought and considerations that went into its development."

One of the most innovative features is the patented SnapTec cap, which is unique within the conical tube market. This cap is firmly connected to the tube and allows single-handed opening and closing for quick liquid extraction or addition of sample. This ease of use is particularly advantageous in multi-step lab protocols.

"In addition to the convincing handling and application benefits, we designed the Eppendorf 25 mL conical tube to work with the lab equipment you already have so there's straightforward integration into the existing lab environment," said Nils Gerke, Business Manager of Consumables.

In addition to the new 25 mL conical tubes, Eppendorf offers an array of compatible components including adapters for both tube variants to be used in centrifugation rotors for 50 mL conical tubes, Eppendorf ThermoMixer® C and Thermostat™ C, Tube Holders for Eppendorf MixMate, Storage Boxes, Tube Racks and Single Tube Stands.

For more information on the Eppendorf 25 mL conical tube, check out our website at www.eppendorf.com/25mL.

About Eppendorf

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid, sample, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO 2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microtiter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products. More information can be found at www.eppendorf.com.

Contact: Courtney Megliola, (617) 230-1913, courtney@lonestarbos.com

SOURCE Eppendorf

Related Links

https://www.eppendorf.com

