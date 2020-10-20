eppf and NowCP form strategic, pan-European co-operation on fixed income markets

PARIS, LUXEMBOURG, and FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NowCP, Paris, and european primary placement facility (eppf), Luxembourg, the most advanced digital platforms for commercial paper and bond issuances respectively, announced today the launch of a new strategic co-operation. Together, eppf and NowCP will provide issuers with the full value chain of financial instruments from the short-end commercial paper to long-dated bonds in a fully automated manner and starting with NowCP's marketplace as primary and secondary market trading venue.

The joint initiative will bring NowCP's Members closer to eppf's capital-markets-as-a-service expertise, spanning the entire value chain of bond issuance. Meanwhile, eppf's customers will benefit from NowCP's marketplace and will get access to additional liquidity in the commercial paper market.

"The collaboration provides issuers, banks and investors with a comprehensive digital service and is further driving the implementation of the EU's Capital Markets Union. By helping customers issuing financial instruments in a fully digital, automated and near real-time manner, our platforms offer complementary services and will provide significant added value to our customers," said Robert Koller, executive chairman and founder at eppf.

"The cooperation between eppf and NowCP aims to transform scattered OTC markets into transparent and resilient digital markets at the European level. It draws directly on the CMU (Capital Markets Union) action plan and objectives as well as on the framework set by MiFID II: The two platforms will enlarge their issuer and investor bases, and NowCP Members will access efficient digital documentation on Euro Commercial Paper thanks to eppf," said Hervé Labbé, CEO of NowCP.

About eppf

eppf S.A. is a regulated securitisation vehicle under Luxembourg law. As independent capital-markets-as-a-service (CMaaS) provider with a fully digitalised and automated financial infrastructure, eppf connects issuers, investors and banks. It is capable of providing the full value chain of the issuance of financial products out of one hand. eppf is a driver of harmonisation and standardisation in the bond market. For further information, visit www.eppf.eu

About NowCP

NowCP, the European Marketplace for Commercial Paper, is an issuing and trading platform for short term debt. NowCP is licensed by the AMF and the ACPR, which allows Members to trade on the primary and secondary markets, bilaterally or multilaterally and through intermediaries.

NowCP greatly improves the fluidity of transactions by digitalizing the entire front office process with STP integration to its Member's IT systems. NowCP also offers STP settlement solutions through Euroclear with automatic ISIN, as well as instant funding through ID2S, a new generation CSD. For further information, visit www.NowCP.eu

Connect with eppf:

https://twitter.com/eppfeu

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eppfsa/

https://www.facebook.com/eppfeu

Connect with NowCP

https://fr.linkedin.com/company/nowcp

https://nowcp.eu/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1095251/Eppf_Logo.jpg

SOURCE eppf