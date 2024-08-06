This Next-Gen Treatment Is Clinically Proven to be Scalp Safe & Loved By Consumers + Pros

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- epres™ is proud to announce the successful completion of clinical studies for its revolutionary, patented, Bond Repair Treatment, developed and formulated by Dr. Eric Pressly, PhD. This breakthrough product has been clinically proven to be scalp-safe and highly effective, setting a new standard in the hair care industry.

epres™ Bond Repair Treatment has undergone extensive clinical testing to verify its safety and efficacy. Key findings from the study include:

epres™ Announces Successful Completion of Clinical Studies for Bond Repair Treatment

Improved Scalp Hydration: The treatment demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in skin surface hydration on the scalp, contributing to overall scalp health.

Positive Consumer Perception: All participants (12 out of 12) reported a favorable response to the epres Bond Repair Treatment, reflecting high levels of consumer satisfaction.

No Adverse Events: The clinical study reported no adverse events, highlighting the treatment's exceptional safety profile.

No Potential for Irritation: Under the conditions of the study, epres Bond Repair Treatment did not cause irritation, such as edema or dryness, on the scalp after a single use.

No Subjective Irritation: Participants experienced no subjective irritation, including burning, stinging, or itching, underscoring the gentle nature of the treatment.

"We are proud to offer bond repair technology that exceeds the expectations of our consumers," said Eric Pressly. "Through rigorous testing and a meticulous scientific approach, we have ensured that our Bond Repair Treatment sets a new standard in safety and efficacy. Our commitment to excellence guarantees the best possible care for both hair and scalp health, providing transformative results that our customers & professional community can rely on."

Eric Pressly is renowned as a pioneer in the hair care industry and developed epres™ Bond Repair Treatment with a distinguished background in materials science and over 100 patents in bond-repair technology. His unparalleled expertise brings a transformative approach to hair care, with extensive research culminating in next-generation products. The result is an innovative formula delivering exceptional clinical-grade results, setting new benchmarks in hair repair and care.

For more information, please visit epres.com.

About epres™:

Founder Eric Pressly first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science. He worked on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now, he has created epres™, the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its-kind, acid-free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. The products are formulated with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

