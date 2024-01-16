epres™, The Next-Generation Of Hair Innovation, Teams Up With Cosmo Prof

Together, They are Set to Revolutionize the B2B Hair Landscape

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- epres™, the innovative haircare brand of Founder Dr. Eric Pressly, is partnering with Cosmo Prof Beauty, a leading distributor of professional beauty products and education. This alliance reshapes the US and Canadian professional beauty scene, delivering epres's™ performance-based solutions to beauty professionals across specific channels, including Cosmo Prof stores and on CosmoProfBeauty.com, beginning February 1st.

The partnership between epres™ and Cosmo Prof marks a significant moment for both entities and the beauty industry. epres™, celebrated for its groundbreaking approach to haircare, will now be readily available to licensed beauty professionals through the extensive Beauty Systems Group (BSG) network.

"Our partnership with Cosmo Prof will give epres™ further access throughout the North American market to our broad customer base," said Eric Pressly, Founder of epres™. "We power innovation at the intersection of science and creativity to offer safe, sustainable, and high-performance beauty solutions available to all. With a strong focus on licensed beauty professionals, we want to ultimately revolutionize the industry, elevating the standards of haircare."

Catering to hairstylists and consumers alike, epres™ offers unparalleled hair care benefits. With the brand's first innovation, Dr. Pressly presented his patented liquid-molecule formula that actively re-bonds hair, enhancing softness, strength, and manageability. The inaugural technology from epres™ comes in two forms: an at-home treatment and a one-step solution that repairs hair during chemical services, optimizing time, lift, and color integrity, allowing professionals to achieve consistently exceptional outcomes for their clients.

"It is our mission here at Cosmo Prof to empower creativity and that includes curating brands and products to help our professional community provide industry-leading service. We are always searching for the latest and greatest to ensure a range of quality product options, and with the steady growth of the bonding category, we are so excited to bring epres™ to Cosmo Prof locations across North America - making the line readily available to licensed beauty professionals both in-store and online." - Angela Swanner, Group Vice President of Merchandising for Beauty Systems Group

Starting February 1st, all epres™ products will be stocked at all Cosmo Prof stores in North America, giving more licensed beauty professionals these transformative solutions for their clients. Simultaneously, epres™ will launch on CosmoProfBeauty.com and app, ensuring that hairstylists have easy online access to epres™ products, thus enhancing their service offerings and the salon experience.

About epres™:

Founder Eric Pressly first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science. He worked on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now, he has created epres™, the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its-kind, acid-free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. The products are formulated with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and L'Oreal®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Olaplex®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/.

