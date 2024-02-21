epres™, The Next-Generation of Haircare, Launches Global Ambassador Program.

Pioneering haircare brand champions stylist collaboration and professional community

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- epres™, the innovative haircare brand with patented molecular technology for repairing disulfide bonds, is excited to introduce its Global Ambassador Program for licensed beauty professionals. This new initiative honors hairstylists across all regions that epres has significant presence including North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. This initiative aims to amplify the credibility of the brand's cutting-edge technology by showcasing its effectiveness through the endorsement of these influential global tastemakers.

Launching today, the epres™ ambassador roster includes celebrity hairstylists across the globe, Bradley Leake , Liz Jung , Reece Walker , Justyne Mann , Barbara Thompson , Tia Lambourn , Liam Robinson , Mathide Heather , Jason Anthony , Megan Rose , Charlotte Rowley , Helena Lily , and Jaye Edwards . These professional hairstylist fans of epres™ will serve as brand advocates, sharing their different beauty routines along with tips on how to use the brand's Bond Repair products inside and outside of the salon.

As part of their ambassador role, these professionals will receive exclusive assets and unique affiliate codes, empowering them to kickstart conversations around healthy hair and provide information about epres™ on social with their followers as well as clientele. This program signifies a leap in the brand's dedication to actively engage with its community and foster genuine brand advocacy on a deeper level.

"I was lucky enough to try epres™ before it officially launched," said Celebrity Hairstylist, Bradley Leake.

Ever since, it's become a staple for maintaining the health of my clients hair. I'm beyond excited to be an epres™ ambassador for 2024 and be a part of what's to come for this amazing brand."

As a next-generation haircare brand, epres™ hair products provide unparalleled results. Catering to both at-home consumers and salon professionals, epres™ bond repair solutions offer unmatched hair care benefits with their patented liquid-molecule formula that actively re-bonds hair, enhancing softness, strength, and manageability. Complementing the consumer version, epres™ also carries a salon-exclusive version, a one-step solution that re-bonds hair structures during chemical services, optimizing time, lift, and color integrity for professionals to achieve consistently exceptional outcomes for their clients.

"We're thrilled to launch the Ambassador Program and welcome hairstylists to our epres™ network," said Eric Pressly, Founder of epres™." These are individuals with authority in hair care and have been central to our brand since launch. Each of these hairstylists embody what epres stands for and we look forward to building a strong community globally that shares our passion for innovative solutions."

For more information about epres™ products and the Ambassador Program, please visit epres.com.

About epres™:

Founder, Eric Pressly, first discovered his talent for innovation while pursuing his Ph.D. in materials science, working on everything from developing life-saving pharmaceuticals to inventing the bond-building category in haircare. Now he has created epres™ the next generation in high-performance haircare. The product range features two first-of-its kind, acid free, bond-building treatments available in the professional and consumer space. Each of the products are equipped with unprecedented Biodiffusion™ technology, which continues to move and repair even after the hair is dry.

