epresspack, the SaaS suite for PR and External Coms, raises €7M with the support of Entrepreneur Invest

PARIS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- epresspack, the SaaS solution for communication professionals that supports more than 300 major French and international brands (Accor, Allianz, Bercy, Orange, LVMH, Renault, Hermès, Dove.) and 1,300 users in 24 countries, announces that it has raised €7M from the investment fund Entrepreneur Invest. This operation will help consolidate the sector in Europe and make it the European leader in the field.

Entrepreneur Invest, a French private equity fund dedicated to growth companies, reaffirms its support for epresspack, which began in 2015.

By strengthening its equity capital, this financial operation will enable epresspack, based in Paris, London, and Milan, to continue its development in France and Europe, consolidate its commercial and marketing resources, particularly in the UK, and actively seek external growth opportunities in Europe.

With a team of more than 35 employees, epresspack is currently looking to recruit approximately ten new talents for positions in sales, customer relations, and software development.

As the undisputed leader in the French market and with its international development already representing 45% of its activity, epresspack aims to become the number one SaaS player in corporate communication in Europe and worldwide within 3 years. By 2025, it plans to double its turnover, excluding acquisitions, and generate 60% of its revenues internationally.

Following this operation, which strengthens the company's capital structure, Antoun Sfeir, President and CEO, remains the majority shareholder.

"This financial operation represents a significant strategic step for epresspack. It will enable us to be a key player in market consolidation and accelerate our international development. With Entrepreneur Invest's support from the very beginning, we have established ourselves as the leader in France with our innovative solution. We now want to ensure our leadership in Europe," emphasizes Antoun Sfeir, Founding President of epresspack.

"Having invested in its first round, we are delighted to continue financing this promising company. Antoun's vision and the quality of his team have convinced us to support them in their next stages of development, which will involve internationalization, product innovation, and acquisitions," declare Julie Gruner, Senior Business Manager, and Bertrand Folliet, Deputy General Manager of Entrepreneur Invest.

About epresspack

epresspack is the leading French SaaS provider in the field of corporate communication software. Since its creation in 2011, the company founded by Antoun Sfeir has developed software suites and modules covering the spectrum of press and public relations for brands, companies, and institutions. Its technology, which combines front and back office, supports more than 300 clients (Accor, Allianz, LVMH, Renault group, Hermès, Dove...) and 1,300 users in 24 countries. It has about 35 employees. The company is also a shareholder of Mediaconnect, a subsidiary of AFP, and a partner of EACD, the largest network of communication directors in Europe. In 2023, its turnover was nearly €5 million.

For more information visit www.epresspack.com

About Entrepreneur Invest

Founded in 2000, Entrepreneur Invest is an independent management company approved by the AMF, specializing in private equity. It manages funds in the field of SME financing, real estate, and fund of funds, ensuring the management, structuring, and rigorous selection of partners. Entrepreneur Invest is founded and managed by entrepreneurs who have successfully experienced the different stages of a company's life: creation, development, turnaround, sale, or IPO. A major player in financing French companies with €1.7 billion raised, Entrepreneur Invest has completed more than 300 equity and bond investment operations in SMEs and currently supports more than 100 companies in various sectors: software, industry, media & communication, education, tourism & leisure, B2B services, health, e-commerce, etc.

For more information visit www.entrepreneurinvest.com

