EPRI and GTI Low-Carbon Resources Initiative Expand Stakeholder Engagement Opportunities

The LCRI officially launched today with a virtual roundtable attended by more than 800 participants representing universities; federal, state, and local entities; media; and industry stakeholder organizations. The event included remarks from industry executives including:

During this event, the LCRI announced a variety of new opportunities to engage broader audiences. Each of these engagements are designed to help inform the LCRI with diverse perspectives across the stakeholder community. This input will be utilized in the development of the LCRI Roadmap, targeted for publication in 2021, and the development and execution of projects and partnerships throughout the initiative.

LCRI Request for Information: The LCRI is specifically seeking information and input for three potential opportunities that span the technology development cycle from early-stage research to near-commercial demonstration.

LCRI Technical Collaboration Network: The Technical Collaboration Network is geared toward the global research community—including government agencies, research organizations, universities, and other interested subject matter experts—involved in low-carbon resources technology R&D. Organizations participating within the network will gain insight and provide input to the LCRI members.

A webinar will be hosted on September 15, 2020, to discuss the LCRI Request for Information and Technical Collaboration Network.

The LCRI R&D team also released information on a series of fall technical workshops that are now open for registration. The following topics will be covered:

October 22 – Pathways to Decarbonization

– Pathways to Decarbonization October 29 – Valuing Low-Carbon Resources

– Valuing Low-Carbon Resources November 5 – Industrial Use of Low-Carbon Resources

– Industrial Use of Low-Carbon Resources November 12 – Electrolytic Fuels

– Electrolytic Fuels November 19 – Decarbonizing Carbon-derived Resources

– Decarbonizing Carbon-derived Resources December 3 – Renewable Fuels

– Renewable Fuels December 10 – Low Carbon Resource Delivery & Storage

More information on the overall initiative can be round in our just released brochure, Low-Carbon Resources Initiative: Enabling the Pathway to Economy-Wide Decarbonization.

GE Joins LCRI as 19th Anchor Sponsor

In addition to a successful virtual roundtable, the LCRI welcomed its 19th anchor sponsor, GE, to the initiative. "Welcoming GE to the LCRI represents the global collaboration and engagement that is at the center of this R&D initiative," said EPRI Director of R&D Neva Espinoza.

"Teamwork across a diverse set of supporters will be required to achieve the technology breakthroughs needed to make low-carbon resources an integral part of our energy future. GE's unique perspectives, experience, and knowledge will benefit all of the LCRI sponsors," adds Mike Rutkowski, GTI Senior Vice President, Research and Technology Development.

"We are excited to join with members of EPRI and GTI to advance the development and deployment of low-carbon energy technologies and continue enabling the delivery of more reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity for our customers and their customers," said Scott Strazik, President and CEO of GE's Gas Power business. "GE believes there will be multiple pathways to decarbonization utilizing both current and developing technologies in unique, complimentary roles to deliver a cleaner energy future. We look forward to working with our industry partners through this vital LCRI collaborative effort."

The 19 Anchor Sponsors include:

American Electric Power, Con Edison, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Exelon Corporation, GE, Lincoln Electric System, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, Missouri River Energy Services, Mitsubishi Power Americas, National Fuel, New York Power Authority, Portland General Electric, PPL Corporation, Salt River Project, SoCalGas, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and the Tennessee Valley Authority

More information is available at www.LowCarbonLCRI.com.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization addressing global energy and environmental challenges to enable a secure, reliable, abundant, and clean energy future. For nearly 80 years as an independent not-for-profit, GTI has been developing technology-based solutions that benefit industry, government, and consumers.

GTI research initiatives solve important global energy challenges across the industry's value chain—supply, conversion, delivery, and end use. From concept to commercialization, GTI offers an integrated systems perspective to expand the supply of clean and affordable natural gas and renewable energy; ensure a safe and reliable infrastructure; deliver solutions for efficient and environmentally responsible use of energy; reduce and manage carbon emissions; and advance energy systems innovations that protect air, land, water and communities while enhancing economic growth. www.gti.energy

