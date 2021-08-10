EPRI Announces Board of Directors Changes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced changes to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer John M. Thomas III will succeed TVA President and CEO Jeffrey (Jeff) J. Lyash, who has retired from EPRI's Board.

"As a leader of energy companies across North America, Jeff has demonstrated that utilities do far more than produce and move electrons – they support and enhance quality of life," said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. "By building consensus around innovative solutions to better serve customers, he has helped both TVA and EPRI advance our public-purpose missions."

Mansoor continued, "As we thank Jeff for his many contributions, we are fortunate to benefit from John's unique blend of financial acumen and people-focused leadership to help shape a customer-focused clean energy transition."

As EVP and CFO of TVA, Thomas leads financial services functions—including Strategy; Financial Planning and Business Development; Treasury; Controller; Risk Management; Business Services; Investor Relations; Commercial Transactions; Technology Innovation; and Information Technology—for the nation's largest public power provider with annual revenues of more than $11 billion. He also oversees new technology exploration in the fields of solar energy, batteries, connected communities and electric vehicle infrastructure among others. Before joining TVA in 2005, Thomas was chief financial officer for Benson Security Systems. Prior to that, he served as controller and director of risk management at Progress Fuels Corporation and Progress Ventures Inc.

In addition, Duke Energy Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Brian Savoy was appointed to an interim term. Savoy fills the seat vacated by Douglas F. Esamann, who has retired from his role as Executive Vice President of Energy Solutions of Duke Energy.

"Over a career spanning more than four decades, Doug inspired thousands of energy workers to find bold new ways to meet evolving energy needs," said Mansoor. "One of his many lasting impacts is the clean energy consortium he helped establish – the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative. As EPRI continues the momentum built under Doug's leadership, we know Brian's informed perspective on transforming the energy system will be instrumental to enable a net-zero future."

Contact

Tim Leljedal

980-229-5964

[email protected]

About EPRI



The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute

Related Links

www.epri.com

