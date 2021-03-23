EPRI Announces Research Advisory Committee Leadership Changes

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced the appointment of two utility executives to leadership positions on its Research Advisory Committee. Southern California Edison (SCE) Executive Vice President of Operations Steve Powell is now Chairman, and Southern Company Vice President of Research and Development Dr. Mark S. Berry is Vice Chair.

EPRI's Research Advisory Committee provides governance important to shaping the organization's not-for-profit research and development activities. Its responsibilities include advising the institute on key aspects of research, development and demonstration programs; providing guidance on policies and issues that impact the power industry; helping integrate research sectors and programs into a coherent strategy; providing strategic links between sector councils and the Board of Directors; and championing university, national laboratory and federal outreach initiatives aimed at increasing industry collaboration.

SCE's Powell succeeds Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Vice President of Innovation and Research Joe Hoagland, whose one-year term ended March 16.

"Joe played an instrumental role in prioritizing EPRI's research and development as the industry responded to COVID-19 impacts and took important steps toward enabling a low-carbon energy future," said Rob Chapman, EPRI's Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions. "As the timing and trajectory of the clean energy transition comes into focus, Steve's visionary leadership will help us stay ahead of the innovation curve and find real energy solutions for a cleaner, more resilient tomorrow."

Southern Company's Berry fills Powell's previous position as Vice Chair.

"Mark's hands-on experience in tackling some of the industry's most pressing R&D challenges and deep familiarity with EPRI will be immensely valuable in guiding our forward-looking research," said Chapman.

In his role with one of the nation's largest electric utilities, Powell leads many of SCE's operations groups, including Transmission and Distribution, Customer Service, Generation, Safety, Security, and Business Resiliency, and Operational Services, and is responsible for safely serving over 5 million customers with reliable, clean, and affordable electricity. Powell has held a variety of positions of progressing responsibility since joining the company in 2000, including leadership positions in strategy, resource planning, gas and power procurement and SCE's plug-in electric vehicle readiness efforts.

As Vice President of Research and Development, Berry is responsible for developing low- and no-carbon generation technologies, advancing distributed energy solutions, modernizing the grid, promoting a culture of sustainability and developing new business models for the Southern Company system. In addition to working 23 years in various capacities of increasing responsibility at Southern Company, Berry previously served as director in the generation sector at EPRI, where he managed research and development efforts in renewables, water management, carbon capture and storage, and advanced fossil generation. Prior to EPRI, he served as director of energy and environment at Southern Research.

Contact

Tim Leljedal

980-229-5964

[email protected]

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute

Related Links

https://www.epri.com

