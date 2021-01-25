EPRI Board of Directors Names Mark McGranaghan as EPRI Fellow

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) recently named EPRI Vice President of Technology Innovation Mark McGranaghan as an EPRI Fellow with EPRI Europe, honoring his more than 30 years of contributions to the electric sector and to the Institute.

McGranaghan, who has been with EPRI since 2003, led cross-functional activities evaluating new and evolving opportunities applicable to all areas of the electricity sector in his VP role. He previously served as the Vice President of Integrated Grid research for EPRI's Power Delivery and Utilization sector. McGranaghan has led EPRI research in the smart grid and grid modernization area for years, and he has helped define research on existing power quality levels in the U.S.

McGranaghan has authored more than 70 technical papers and articles on topics ranging from power quality to insulation coordination of extra high-voltage (EHV) systems. He received the coveted Charles Proteus Steinmetz Award in 2014 for his expertise and dedication to power engineering standards development.

"Mark McGranaghan's contributions have established the foundation for several advancements in the improvement of electric power delivery quality and reliability over the last 25 years," EPRI Board Chairman Pedro Pizarro said. "The Board of Directors is honored to recognize Mark as an EPRI Fellow for all of his efforts."

Prior to joining EPRI, McGranaghan was Vice President at Electrotek Concepts (1988-2003) and a Manager at McGraw-Edison/Cooper Power in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania (1978-1988). In both of those roles, McGranaghan worked closely with EPRI on numerous research projects.

EPRI Fellows are recognized for their outstanding proficiency and unique distinction in engineering and science. EPRI Fellows advise EPRI senior management and industry leaders on key issues in the field. Previous EPRI executives honored as EPRI fellows have included Clark Gellings and Rosa Yang.

"We're thrilled to have Mark continue with EPRI as a distinguished Fellow," EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor said. "His guidance will help us continue to develop new thinking and insights, and he will be a great mentor to help develop technical talent within EPRI and the industry."

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery, and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers and experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety, and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

