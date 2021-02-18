EPRI Chief Nuclear Officer Dr. Rita Baranwal Applauds ANS Report

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today commended a new report from the American Nuclear Society which provides analysis of current research and development (R&D) program funding levels inside the U.S. Department of Energy. "The U.S. Nuclear R&D Imperative" recommends significant immediate increases in federal nuclear R&D investment.

"Implementation of advanced nuclear technology and the modernization of current nuclear resources are essential to the deep decarbonization of the electric sector," said Dr. Rita Baranwal, Chief Nuclear Officer at EPRI. "This report is a roadmap for how to prioritize and fund the R&D that will allow the nuclear sector to modernize and expand into the 2030s to play its part in achieving the nation's decarbonization goals."

Dr. Baranwal joined EPRI in January to lead the organization's nuclear sector, which provides research and development to more than 77% of the world's commercial nuclear fleet. Before joining EPRI, she served as Assistant Secretary for the Office of Nuclear Energy in the United States Department of Energy.

"There will be significant economic and environmental costs associated with inadequate investment in advanced nuclear technology today," added Baranwal. "The benefits possible from responsible, large-scale targeted federal investment in nuclear R&D are broad. Beyond expansion of reliable power generation, tomorrow's nuclear can boost the production of low-carbon fuels like hydrogen."

EPRI's Nuclear sector conducts research supporting the reliable and environmentally responsible use of nuclear power and develops cost-effective technologies, technical guidance, and knowledge transfer tools for existing nuclear assets and new nuclear technology. Click here for more on EPRI's Nuclear work.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

Media Contact: Christine Rivers, [email protected]

SOURCE Electric Power Research Institute

Related Links

www.epri.com

