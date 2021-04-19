EPRI, GTI Research Vision Identifies R&D Priorities to Accelerate Energy System Decarbonization

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Gas Technology Institute (GTI) released the Research Vision for the Low-Carbon Resources Initiative (LCRI), a joint project backed by more than $111 million in funding from 39 sponsors including the latest sponsor, NiSource. The Research Vision outlines preliminary research, development, and demonstration priorities for the next five years as part of the LCRI's mission to support a clean energy transition.

The Research Vision focuses on the importance of a value chain approach, highlighting eight focus areas: renewable fuels, hydrocarbon-based processes, electrolytic processes, delivery and storage, power generation, end-use of low-carbon resources, safety and environmental aspects, and integrated energy system analysis. These research areas represent the greatest opportunities for electric and gas industry to commercialize and deploy low-carbon energy carriers and fuels, as well as the cross-cutting technologies needed to support their production, transport, storage and utilization. The Research Vision is a living document that will incorporate lessons learned through project execution, global participation, and collaboration.

"Our Research Vision is a culmination of more than a year of work and engagement with hundreds of advisors across the energy industry," said Neva Espinoza, EPRI Vice President of Energy Supply and Low-Carbon Resources. "It reflects global participation and collaboration and identifies the areas where this initiative can be most impactful. The LCRI's value chain approach acknowledges the importance of understanding the integration of new technologies, interdependencies of a complex energy ecosystem, and various pathways that support the transition to a decarbonized future."

"The LCRI Research Vision represents the collective involvement from leading companies across the integrated energy value chain," said Mike Rutkowski, GTI Senior Vice President of Research and Technology Development. "Continued collaboration and leverage will advance the technologies needed at scale to transition our energy system to low-carbon by midcentury in a safe, resilient, affordable, and customer-focused manner."

The 39 LCRI sponsors represent a broad spectrum of the energy industry. They are leaders demonstrating commitment to meeting emissions reductions goals and advancing the innovative technologies needed to get there.

Alliant Energy Ameren American Electric Power Arizona Public Service Black & Veatch CenterPoint Energy Con Edison Consumers Energy CPS Energy Dominion Energy Duke Energy Exelon Corporation FirstEnergy GE Intermountain Gas Company Lincoln Electric System Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Missouri River Energy Services Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, America National Fuel National Grid Nebraska Public Power District New York Power Authority NiSource NOMAC Oglethorpe Power Corporation Omaha Public Power District Portland General Electric PowerSouth PPL Corporation Salt River Project SoCalGas Southern California Edison Southern Company Tennessee Valley Authority TEPCO Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association WEC Energy Group Xcel Energy

EPRI and GTI are hosting two virtual events to highlight the Research Vision April 21 and 22:

Low-Carbon Resources Initiative: Research Vision for Deep Decarbonization

April 21, 2:30-4:00 p.m. EDT

Providing an outline for research, development, and demonstration activities to enable economy-wide decarbonization through eight research areas as part of LCRI

Industry Collaboration Panel

Dominion Energy: Jim Eck , Vice President and General Manager Ohio & West Virginia Distribution Operations

, Vice President and General Manager & West Virginia Distribution Operations Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, America: Todd Brezler , Vice President, Marketing Communications, Intelligence and Strategy

, Vice President, Marketing Communications, Intelligence and Strategy National Fuel Gas: Joseph Del Vecchio, Vice President and Chief Regulatory Counsel

Salt River Project: Hank Courtright , Executive Consultant, Strategy and Corporate Services

Global R&D Perspectives Panel

Hydrogen Council: Daryl Wilson , Executive Director

, Executive Director International Energy Agency: Ilkka Hannula , Senior Energy Analyst

, Senior Energy Analyst U.S. Department of Energy: Sunita Satyapal , Director Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office

, Director Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office World Economic Forum: Louise Anderson , Electricity Industry Lead

Low-Carbon Resources Initiative: Unpacking the Research Vision

April 22, 2:30-3:30 p.m. EDT

Detailing the eight research areas necessary to enable deep, economy-wide decarbonization, including the importance of technology demonstration projects

Demonstrations to Scale Technologies Panel

Black & Veatch: Jim Doull , Executive Vice President, Global Conventional Generation

, Executive Vice President, Global Conventional Generation Duke Energy: Jeremy Koster , General Manager, Natural Gas Operations Support

, General Manager, Natural Gas Operations Support New York Power Authority: Paul Tartaglia , Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer

, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology and Innovation Officer SoCalGas: Yuri Freedman, Senior Director of Business Development

Register and find more information here.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, non-profit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About GTI

GTI is a leading research, development, and training organization addressing global energy and environmental challenges to enable a secure, reliable, abundant, and clean energy future. For 80 years as an independent not-for-profit, GTI has been developing technology-based solutions that benefit industry, government, and consumers.

GTI research initiatives solve important global energy challenges across the industry's value chain—supply, conversion, delivery, and end use. From concept to commercialization, GTI offers an integrated systems perspective to expand the supply of clean and affordable natural gas and renewable energy; ensure a safe and reliable infrastructure; deliver solutions for efficient and environmentally responsible use of energy; reduce and manage carbon emissions; and advance energy systems innovations that protect air, land, water and communities while enhancing economic growth. www.gti.energy

