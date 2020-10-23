EPRI Joins International Consortium to Overcome Barriers to Renewable Energy Integration

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) this week joined a major international project, the Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST), to help remove technical hurdles to renewable energy integration. As a core G-PST technical team member, EPRI will work closely with several leading energy research organizations, a U.S. Department of Energy national lab, and more than 25 power system operators from around the world to address this growing challenge.

The increasing mix of renewables across global power systems requires more flexible operation than in the past. In the U.S. alone, renewables are expected to grow from 19 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2019 to 38 percent by 2050 – increasing the variability facing power system operators. The need to confront this challenge prompted the launch this week of the G-PST, aimed at accelerating the transition to a cleaner grid safely, reliably, and affordably.

EPRI joined G-PST to help grow the consortium, identify technology solutions, and coordinate with global stakeholders.

"Harnessing the insights of global energy leaders to better integrate renewables is a game changer for power system operators, customers, and the environment," said EPRI Vice President of Innovation Mark McGranaghan, who will lead the institute's G-PST engagement. "EPRI's longstanding, collaborative research with energy providers and grid operators around the world will be instrumental to accelerating the transition to a cleaner energy system."

While supporting clean energy resource integration, the G-PST's focus includes helping reduce emissions of all global pollutants by 50 percent or more during the next 10 years.

The consortium is led by CEOs of six of the world's leading system operators: Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), National Grid ESO (United Kingdom), California Independent System Operator (CAISO), Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), EirGrid (Ireland), and Energinet (Denmark).

In addition to EPRI, the core technical team includes Energy Systems Integration Group (ESIG), Imperial College London, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Fraunhofer Cluster of Excellence Integrated Energy Systems (CINES), National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the Technical University of Denmark (DTU), and ASEAN Center for Energy (ACE).

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com ) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

