EPRI Launches Global Effort to Prepare Future-Ready Grids

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The aftermath of the 2025 Iberian blackout highlighted how rapidly changing grid conditions can overwhelm traditional monitoring and control processes. EPRI today announced a global initiative to modernize how the electric sector detects, anticipates, and responds to emerging risks and manages increasing complexity in an era of rapid change. The effort, Rapid Adaptation of Grid Defense, Analytics, and Resilience (RADAR), will provide a scalable framework, advanced tools, and targeted training to help the sector strengthen grid resilience and reliability.

Over the next 15 years, nearly every global power system is likely to undergo a dramatic transformation in generation and demand, with increasing levels of inverter-based and distributed resources. This is ushering in a new paradigm of highly dynamic grids, requiring next-generation control strategies, planning processes, and workforce training to maintain reliability.

Founding global members include U.S.-based utilities such as Duke Energy and Pacific Gas and Electric Company, and international-based companies such as France-based RTE and Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE).

"The 2025 Iberian blackout highlights how increased grid complexity can drive fast-changing grid conditions that can overwhelm legacy systems and processes," said Daniel Brooks, EPRI senior vice president of energy delivery and customer solutions. "By working together, RADAR can accelerate frameworks for assessing vulnerabilities and the adoption of best practices and scalable solutions for resilient future grids."

"RTE is pleased to support the RADAR initiative, which addresses a critical challenge for all grid operators: anticipating and managing emerging risks in rapidly evolving power systems," said Florent Xavier, RTE director of R&D Partnerships, Valorization, and Transformation. "As the growth of renewable resources increases, we aim to accelerate the development of next-generation capabilities for planning and operating a secure and resilient grid and promote the use of advanced, open-source modelling and simulation tools. RADAR will help system operators reinforce grid resilience and maintain reliability, as inverter-based resources and new large-scale loads, including data centers, reshape grid dynamics."

Other expected key outcomes of RADAR will be to:

Develop a practical blueprint and path that organizations can adapt into their own functional organizational design to ensure reliability amid rapid grid changes.

Identify and address limitations, and demonstrate approaches to close gaps in current tools, data, and workflows to better manage the complexity of modern-day grids.

Develop and implement training for utility personnel to address advanced topics in power system planning and operations.

"Customers depend on a reliable, secure grid to power their lives and businesses. As the global energy industry rapidly evolves, RADAR provides an essential platform to strengthen grid protection and deliver smarter analytics," said Nelson Peeler, senior vice president of Grid Strategy, Planning and Integration for Duke Energy. "This initiative enables us to act decisively to maintain grid reliability and security, which ensures customers receive consistent and dependable service."

