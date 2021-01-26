EPRI, RUNWITHIT Synthetics Unveil New Energy Simulation Tool for U.S. DOD during AFWERX Showcase

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI) and RUNWITHIT Synthetics (RWI) today unveiled an AI tool at the AFWERX Challenge Reimagining Energy Showcase that U.S. Defense Department officials can use to simulate the impact new energy technologies, regulation, and economic policy decisions can have on people, assets, and operations at military installations worldwide.

Dubbed "Your Synthetic Base," the single synthetic environment (SSE) presents a complete, digital, geospatially accurate view of energy resources and assets—existing and new energy technology, customer and base energy choices, barriers to deployment, power grid ties, housing stock—and deploys AI and machine learning to fill any gaps in the model to predict the outcome of myriad scenarios.

Produced by RWI with subject matter expertise from EPRI, the SSE can ensure mission readiness and security of energy supplies. The SSE also has the potential for broad application in the power industry. As more of the economy becomes electrified, from space conditioning to electric vehicles, the SSE allows for rapid exploration of alternatives and can present scenarios for planning and decision making, in a way that's replicable and expandable as the datasets build.

In December 2020, the AFWERX team at the U.S. Air Force selected EPRI and RWI to participate in the AFWERX Challenge Reimagining Energy Showcase after the two began concepting and building "Your Synthetic Base."

The Showcase provides an opportunity for defense contractors, government agencies, and other stakeholders to "see" and learn about the latest energy-related technologies the U.S. Air Force and other military branches could consider as they make innovation, contracting, and purchasing decisions for the future.

EPRI and RWI's virtual booth will be on display starting January 25. The team will formally present its concept to the AFWERX Challenge selection committee on February 3.

To learn more visit: https://reimaginingenergy.afwerx.com/exhibitors/ [reimaginingenergy.afwerx.com]

In 2020, RUNWITHIT and EPRI used the SSE to model a dual disaster scenario in Arizona for Phoenix-based utility Salt River Project (SRP), in a pilot project for EPRI's Incubatenergy® Labs challenge. The 16-week demonstration improved SRP's understanding of current backup generator installations and plotted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the simulated outage. Additionally, the project team forecasted which businesses and residences are most likely to adopt backup supply and generate resultant GHG emissions.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) is a tax-exempt, nonprofit organization that conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public, on a non-discriminatory basis. An independent organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to nearly 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

About RWI

RUNWITHIT Synthetics Inc. (RWI, www.rwisynthetics.com [rwisynthetics.com]) is an AI-based modelling technology company that works with leaders and researchers to support dynamic strategic, operational and tactical planning, education, and optimization around disrupted futures. RWI's Single Synthetic Environment (SSE) methodology and technology is utilized as a rapidly adaptive nexus for domain expertise, data and research. The SSE enables RWI's clients to explore quantified impacts and outcomes of sophisticated, hyper-localized, novel scenarios including people, new technologies, infrastructure, policy, economics, and environment. RWI is a women-led, Certified Aboriginal Business, dedicated to a diverse, representative, and inclusive workplace as they tackle building better, more sustainable, resilient futures for all. RWI's principal office and laboratory is located in Edmonton, Alberta, CANADA.

