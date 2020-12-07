EPRI Vice President Katie Jereza Appointed to GridWise Alliance Board

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) today announced that Vice President of External Relations and Communications Katie Jereza has been chosen as a new member of the Board of Directors overseeing the GridWise Alliance, a leading voice in the multi-sectoral effort to modernize the United States electricity system.

Jereza joins a diverse and distinguished cohort of seven new and four returning Board members from across the electric power industry. Jereza and her new colleagues will guide the organization's efforts to champion the principles, policies and investments needed to modernize the electricity grid.

In a statement, Jereza said, "I am honored to join my fellow Board members in support of the GridWise Alliance mission to bring the electric grid into the 21st century. And with Gil Quiniones as Board Chairman – who brings his technical expertise and leadership experience as President and CEO of the New York Power Authority – I'm confident we'll be able to get the job done right."

Formed in 2003, GridWise seeks to inform federal, state and local policymakers of the economic, social, environmental and other advantages a modernized grid offers the 21st century U.S. economy. GridWise and its members pursue, develop and promote innovative policies and industry practices to optimize grid performance and continue to improve its safety and reliability.

Jereza joined EPRI in June of 2019, leading external stakeholder relations and communications in support of member engagement, marketing, media relations and technical products. Her background includes more than 25 years in the energy, water and manufacturing industries and in the public sector. Just prior to joining EPRI, Jereza led the U.S. Department of Energy policy and technical team responsible for Transmission Permitting and Technical Assistance in the Office of Electricity. Her background includes senior leadership roles at Edison Electric Institute and McLeod Group, among other influential roles across the energy industry.

EPRI President and incoming CEO Arshad Mansoor said, "We're thrilled EPRI will be contributing its research and insight through the GridWise Alliance Board of Directors. Katie will bring unique perspective and knowledge to this distinguished group which is guiding much needed conversations on critical innovation, policy and regulations. We support the great work of the Alliance as we collectively pursue a modern grid to benefit America's energy future."

On Tuesday, December 8, Jereza will join a panel discussion on transmission issues at gridCONNEXT 2020, the annual GridWise Alliance conference.

About EPRI

The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, health, safety and the environment. EPRI's members represent more than 90 percent of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States, and international participation extends to 40 countries. EPRI's principal offices and laboratories are in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; and Lenox, Mass.

