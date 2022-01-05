eProductivity Software Becomes an Independent Company After Being Acquired by Symphony Technology Group (STG) From Electronics for Imaging (EFI)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software, the Productivity Software Business of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ("EFI") announced today it has become an independent global software company after being acquired by an affiliate of Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in software, data and analytics.

eProductivity Software ("EPS"), is a global leader of mission critical Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and business and production software purposely built to empower the packaging and print industries. STG's backing will accelerate EPS' growth as a standalone company through organic and inorganic initiatives to deepen and broaden the company's capabilities and further enhance its market leading position in the industries it serves.

"This strategic step in becoming an independent company enables us to bring greater value to our customers, as well as the packaging and print industries overall, by extending our collaboration with key industry technology players. We will of course continue to collaborate closely with our friends at EFI. In addition, we will accelerate investments in our technology advancements and modernization, in our level of partnership with customers, and in driving global organic and inorganic growth," said Gabriel (Gaby) Matsliach, CEO of eProductivity Software.

"Through this process, STG took the time to deeply understand the industries we serve and got excited about our space, customers, and market position. We were impressed by their strong emphasis on growth through innovation and a highly customer centric approach and are looking forward to implementing together that future vision," Matsliach added.

"We are very impressed with EPS' portfolio of mission critical products catering specifically to the needs of customers in the packaging and printing industries. We are excited to partner with Gaby and his team, leverage our experience as investors in enterprise software and our historical success in executing carve out transactions, in order to further expand the EPS value proposition to its customers and further accelerate its growth trajectory through technological innovation and a customer centric mindset as a standalone company," said William Chisholm, Managing Partner of STG.

EPS has more than 4,000 mid-market and enterprise customers globally, across all key verticals within packaging and print, including folding carton, corrugated packaging, tag & label, flexible packaging, commercial print, publication, mailing, and display graphics, among others.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to STG, Moelis & Company LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP was legal advisor to EFI.

eProductivity Software is a leading global provider of industry specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. eProductivity Software is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty-years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep held philosophy that eProductivity Software succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit www.eProductivitySoftware.com

Symphony Technology Group (STG) is a private equity partner to market leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings expertise, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering to build customer-centric, market leading portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to the companies with which it partners. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with leading management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 35 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stgpartners.com

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity. To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, and digital front ends. For more information, please visit www.efi.com

