ePROMIS ERP Secures Top Position in FrontRunners® for ERP Report 2019 by Gartner's Software Advice

The ERP report 2019 plotted market's top ERP products in a FrontRunners graphic with usability on the x-axis and user Recommended on the y-axis. "No product with a score of less than 3.0 in either dimension is included in FrontRunners graphics . For products included, the scores for usability and user recommendation determine their positions on the FrontRunners graphics," the report states. ePROMIS ERP scored 4.96 for both usability and user recommendation securing a total score of 9.92 in a 10 point scale, making it the all-time top scorer in FrontRunners® for ERP report.

ePROMIS ERP is one among the continuously listed ERP solutions in the FrontRunners report. "We are delighted that ePROMIS ERP again achieved top position in FrontRunners for ERP report," said Mathews Mathew, chief executive officer at ePROMIS. "We believe only a customer-centric business can deliver a winning customer experience, the ranking confirms and encourages our commitment to serving our customers better." Based on its Vision 2025, the company has taken an entirely new approach to product innovation to support customers capitalize on IoT, cloud computing, blockchain, AI and big data analytics.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DTB_29NTVo

ePROMIS ERP serves over a million users from various industries. "The FrontRunners report by Software Advice reflects the direct experience and feedback of ePROMIS ERP users, and being ranked so highly - winning the top position three times consecutively - makes us proud," Thomas Mathew, ePROMIS' COO observed. This year ePROMIS underwent a brand refresh, introducing a new simplified logo, brand colors, an updated website, and a refreshed company manifesto.

About ePROMIS

In 1981, ePROMIS began its journey as a start-up business in Houston, Texas. Now, it's a global leader in ERP software market providing on-premise, cloud and web-based software solutions including the world-renowned ePROMIS Construction ERP, real estate, manufacturing, and trading solutions, and ePROMIS HCM. ePROMIS has regional subsidiaries and solution partnerships across the U.S., U.K, Australia, Middle East, Far East, and now expanding to India, Southern Africa, and Eastern Europe. For more information visit: https://www.epromis.com/

Contact details:

ePROMIS Solutions Inc.

Jithin George - MARCOM Manager

info@epromis.com

+1-713-357-6154

SOURCE ePROMIS Solutions Inc.

Related Links

https://www.epromis.com/

