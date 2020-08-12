ePROMIS ERP Secures Top Position in Gartner FrontRunners® ERP Report 2020 by Software Advice

ePROMIS is a continuously listed ERP solution in Software Advice's FrontRunners reports as well as the top 20 ERP software lists of Capterra. The 2020 ERP reports acknowledge ePROMIS' successful product innovations, the usability of software and customer support quality. Mathews Mathew, the Chief Executive Officer of ePROMIS congratulated the team for continued accomplishments: "Only a customer-centric business can deliver a winning customer experience, let's remain innovative in a changing world."

The strength of ePROMIS comes from the influential community of partners, customers, and advocates who evangelize about the benefits of cloud ERP software. "While the world faces unprecedented Coronavirus challenges in 2020, we see our Intelligent Cloud ERP solutions help organizations ensure business continuity." The company is currently engaged in product innovations to support customers capitalize on IoT, cloud computing, blockchain, AI, and big data analytics.

About ePROMIS

Established in 1981, in Houston, Texas, ePROMIS has a long history of innovation and industry expertise in the global ERP market. The company provides on-premise, cloud, and web-based software solutions including world-renowned ePROMIS Construction ERP, Real estate, Manufacturing, and Trading solutions, and ePROMIS HCM.

