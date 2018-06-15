ePROMIS ERP Tops Software Advice's FrontRunners® for Enterprise Resource Planning Report, Powered by Gartner Methodology

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562742/ePROMIS_Logo.jpg )



Software Advice evaluated over 150 ERP software solutions based on user reviews. To be considered, products needed a minimum user rating score of 3.0 for both usability and user recommendation. FrontRunners® report featured only those ERP solutions with the top scores where ePROMIS got 9.23 as the total score which is the highest.

"ePROMIS ERP is a FrontRunner for the third time in a row. We are delighted and honored about getting such great recognition," Mathews Mathew the Managing Director and CEO of ePROMIS Solutions Inc. observed. "ePROMIS topped the ranking leaving its global competitors behind. Our standing as a FrontRunner reflects our value as a reliable, comprehensive ERP solution provider."

With more than a million users globally and having highest ratings for usability and user recommendations, ePROMIS ERP has proven itself as one of the most trusted business suites in the global software market. According to Thomas Mathew, ePROMIS' Chief Operating Officer (COO), the top rank in FrontRunners is recognition for their commitment to providing customers with the best quality business applications and services. "We help organizations to create a collaborative work environment and respond to technology trends positively. For example, as enterprise mobility is playing a significant role in the new era of IT, we developed ePROMIS Go Online, an application delivery platform that runs with any modern browser on any smart device."

ePROMIS' innovation strategies include internal development, customer and partner co-innovation, and acquisitions. The company has research and development programs on the application of the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence in enterprise management solutions.

About ePROMIS

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ePROMIS Solutions Inc. is a longstanding leader in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software market making significant contributions to driving digital transformation of businesses globally. The company has regional subsidiaries and solution partnerships across the U.S., U.K, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, Middle East and Africa and now expanding to India, Eastern Europe, and South America.

If interested in learning more about ePROMIS products visit ePROMIS Website, email to info@epromis.net.



