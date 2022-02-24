ePropelled Creates New Sustainability Motor Division

LOWELL, Mass., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electric propulsion systems, today announced its Sustainability Motor Division. This new division is tasked with designing and producing high-efficiency motors and related technology for the HVAC, pool and spa, water and wastewater, and a variety of other sectors, with a particular focus on the industrial pump market.

According to Grand View Research, the global pump market was valued at over $92 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2028. However, along with being widely used in many products and industries, pumps consume a significant amount of energy. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), some of the largest energy consumption in the U.S. comes from heating, air conditioning, and ventilation, which all use pumps. IEA also notes that electric motors and systems account for more than 40% of electricity consumption globally. Pump manufacturers have an opportunity to save energy and money by embracing more sustainable system designs by using more efficient motors and technology.

The goal of ePropelled's Sustainability Motor Division is to create a new era of motors that reduce energy consumption and costs, playing a key role in sustainability initiatives for both large and small manufacturers using them for consumer and large industrial applications. Nick Desilvio, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing and operations management, will lead the division.

"Pump manufacturers face increasing customer demand for greener, more energy-efficient products, as well as new regulatory requirements, such as the U.S. Department of Energy's regulations requiring variable speed drives for pool pumps," said Desilvio. "By creating a more modern, technology-driven line of motors, we can make a positive impact in reducing worldwide energy consumption, while helping manufacturers meet their sustainability goals and business objectives."

"Nick is highly qualified to lead this very important new division at ePropelled," said Nick Grewal, chairman, CEO, and founder of ePropelled. "Our vision is to have ePropelled's technology enabling the world to move towards a greener future and this new division can create benefits for a range of industries and applications in terms of reducing energy usage among products that are so widely utilized."

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, and power management systems that help reduce energy consumption and dramatically improve system efficiency at a lower cost. Our patented technology and innovative smart systems are equally at home in the air, on the road, and in water, leading the way towards a greener future.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

Contact:

Kim Schofield, Corporate Marcom Manager

+1-603-234-4000

[email protected]

SOURCE ePropelled