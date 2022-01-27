ePropelled Provides Complaint Details in Response to Exro Technologies Inc. Claims on Patent Infringement Lawsuit

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, the Massachusetts-based technology company that offers leading-edge electric propulsion systems, today announced further details to the patent infringement lawsuit the company filed against Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO,OTCQB: EXROF) on January 21, 2022.

In response to the press release issued by Exro Technologies Inc. on January 25, 2022, in which Exro Technologies Inc. called ePropelled's patent litigation, "meritless," ePropelled provides this link to the Complaint.

Before filing suit, ePropelled notified Exro Technologies Inc. that ePropelled's Dynamic Torque Switching™ technology, which allows electric vehicle (EV) motors to switch between parallel and in series configurations while operating, was patented by U.S. Patent No. 7,382,103, and that Exro Technologies Inc.'s Coil Drive System™ fell within the scope of the patent. Exro Technologies Inc. did not respond with information sufficient to resolve the dispute, prompting ePropelled to file suit.

About ePropelled

ePropelled designs intelligent motors, motor controllers, generators, and power management systems. Our technology helps reduce energy consumption and improve system efficiency at a lower cost in the aerospace, manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, electric vehicles, and pump markets. We are a leader in magnetics engineering, and our patented technology innovations are used in the air, on the road, and on water, defining the future of electric propulsion.

ePropelled has offices in the United States, Europe, and India and collaborates with manufacturers of all types and sizes around the world. For more information, please visit epropelled.com.

