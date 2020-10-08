ePropelled receives grant from UK to develop motor for electric vehicles

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled announces today that they have been selected out of fifty entries and awarded one of twelve grants from the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) competition, as part of a massive effort to develop green technologies in the United Kingdom. ePropelled's office in Cardiff, Wales will use this funding to hire skilled engineers that will develop their patent in Electronic Magnetic Gearing (EMG) in the e-mobility space and laborers to manufacture it.

CTO Nabeel Shirazee says, "This project, called Smart Efficient Electric Machine Systems (SEEMS), aims to dramatically improve the range and efficiency of future electric vehicles. Our patented technology, EMG, already extends range of battery or reduces the battery size, reduces material cost, draws less current, therefore extending the life of the battery, motor, and motor controller."

Head of Competitions and Projects from the Advanced Propulsion Centre, Zoe Hall said: "The Advanced Route to Market Demonstrator (ARMD) competition has been a great success and we're delighted to support these aspirational projects, which will help contribute to a thriving future in UK Industry. The whole process, along with the review of so many applications, has proved extremely beneficial in showcasing the continued demand for R&D support in this space."

The outcome of the project will result in an EMG-enabled electric motor working in a Tata Motors Tiago concept vehicle. Cenex-LCV2021 attendees will be able to interact with the demonstrator through a ride and drive program.

ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Our patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial and HVAC applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com .

About the Advanced Propulsion Centre

The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) accelerates the industrialisation of technologies which will help to realise net-zero emission vehicles. It is at the heart of the UK government's commitment to end the country's contribution to global warming by 2050.

Since its foundation in 2013, APC has funded 113 low-carbon projects, involving more than 290 partners. The technologies developed in these projects are projected to save over 225 million tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of removing the lifetime emissions from 8.8 million cars.

APC projects have helped generate economic benefits too. Companies involved have seen turnover increases of 14–17%, with new jobs increasing by 8–10%. Together these have generated a 17% Gross Value Added uplift.

With its deep sector expertise and cutting-edge knowledge of new propulsion technologies, APC's role in building and advising project consortia helps projects start more quickly and deliver more value. In the longer term, its work to drive innovation and encourage collaboration is building the foundations for a successful UK industry.

For more information go to apcuk.co.uk or follow us @theapcuk on Twitter and Advanced Propulsion Centre UK on LinkedIn.

