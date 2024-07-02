ePS Announces Exciting Changes for CONNECT 2024

As the largest software user conference in the print and packaging industries, CONNECT will offer more benefits to users than ever before

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eProductivity Software (ePS), a global leader in transformational technology, purpose-built to empower the print and packaging industries, today announced exciting changes to the largest user conference in print and packaging—its CONNECT User Conference and Industry Event. In addition to a new format, date, and venue, the event will once again host an impressive lineup of sponsors and exhibitors.

ePS CONNECT 2024 remains the premium venue to empower attendees to come together and spend time learning innovative ways to optimize their technology investments, network with peers, and hear from industry experts. This year, the company is providing the experience in an "all-inclusive" package in a new venue and date. The change comes in response to feedback from attendees looking to simplify their experience and have the event fall outside of the busy season of closing books on the previous year.

CONNECT 2024 has an impressive sponsor lineup of industry hardware providers, including HP, Ricoh, Konica Minolta, and EFI, and leading software and technology providers including ECO3 (Apogee), Esko, and ISCorp. The full lineup of CONNECT 2024 sponsors and exhibitors will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The tight integration between HP Indigo digital presses and ePS Pace and ePS Radius are primary examples of HP's intelligent automation strategy, eliminating touchpoints and increasing production efficiency for our joint customers worldwide. We look forward to attending CONNECT 2024 and meeting with customers from the print and packaging industries," commented Fernando Alperowich, HP GM Industrial Print Americas.

"Being part of ePS CONNECT 2024 shows the level of our commitment to the ePS/ECO3 partnership," says Andy Grant, Head of Software at ECO3. "Participation at this unique event that showcases software solutions for the print industry, enables real engagement in discussions on how integrating software can deliver added value. And that's just one of the highlights we will showcase: The added value of the ePS – ECO3 integrated workflow."

In addition to the robust learning tracks for print and packaging users, CONNECT 2024 is offering an exclusive two-and-a-half-day track with Chief Architect Dennis Kremer where users will gain advanced hands-on training sessions on ePS enabling technologies designed to help customers streamline their broader ecosystem and boost the value of their current investments. This must-attend training session for print and packaging IT professionals will cover technologies already embedded in ePS solutions (e.g., ePS Productivity Workbench) and newer technologies (e.g., ePS Automator).

CONNECT 2024 will also host a Women's Networking Lunch (WNL), building upon the success of last year's inaugural event. The aim of the WNL is to bring together women within the industry to share inspiration and ideas on how we can continue to attract and retain female talent. This year's panel includes Jules Van Sant, Executive Director of Two Sides North America, Vice Chair of Print & Graphics Scholarship Foundation, Chair of Cal Poly Graphic Communication, and Partner at Bubble & Hatch, and Lindsey Pearson, Managing Director of Whitmar Publications, which includes the publications Digital Printer, FlexoTech, and Digital Labels & Packaging will also join the panel.

Gabriel (Gaby) Matsliach, CEO of ePS Packaging and Dan Vertachnik, CEO of Print ePS jointly commented, "We look forward to an exciting CONNECT, with a new venue, broader format, and enriching market-leading content and learnings from ePS and other industry-leading providers. Our goal is to continue to evolve CONNECT so that it meets and exceeds user expectations and provides a venue where industry leaders, businesses, and users can all come together to benefit print and packaging."

About CONNECT

ePS CONNECT 2024 is a three-day event that will take place from August 20-22, 2024, providing attendees learning tracks curated to deliver maximum value and technology optimization for print and packaging businesses. Guests will have a variety of beneficial, segment-specific sessions designed to empower them boost profitability and provide expert guidance on taking products to market efficiently, reaching a broader audience, and boosting reach and revenue through implementing best practices for business processes and marketing strategies.

About eProductivity Software

eProductivity Software (ePS) is a leading global provider of industry-specific business and production software technology for the packaging and print industries. The company's integrated and automated software offerings and point solutions are designed to enable revenue growth and drive operating and production efficiencies. ePS is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with offices worldwide. With over thirty years dedicated to delivering best-in-class technology to the packaging and printing industries, it is the company's deep-held philosophy that ePS succeeds when its customers thrive. For more information, please visit www.epssw.com.

