EPS Learning Launches SPIRE Up: A Next-Generation Literacy Intervention for Striving Readers

Blended Solution Available 2026/2027 School Year

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPS Learning is proud to announce SPIRE Up, the next generation of our ESSA Level 1 validated reading intervention, SPIRE. Ready for back-to-school 2026 and grounded in the Orton Gillingham approach, SPIRE Up helps students in grades 2–8 master foundational skills, cross the decoding threshold, and unlock the power of reading. Purpose-built for Tier 3 and special education settings, SPIRE Up's structured literacy framework blends teacher-led instruction, digital practice, and embedded assessment to deliver meaningful growth for striving readers.

SPIRE Up is a flexible, blended learning solution that integrates instruction, practice, and assessment into manageable 15-minute blocks that stack into 30–45-minute sessions, three or more times a week. With smart technology like automated assessment scoring, AI-driven student voice recognition, and real-time dashboards, educators gain instant insights—allowing them to focus their time on what matters most.

"SPIRE Up is the next generation of SPIRE and reflects our continued commitment to empowering every educator with tools grounded in the science of reading. This solution is built for today's classrooms and purposefully designed to make high-quality reading intervention more accessible, engaging, and effective—because when teachers have the right resources, every student has the opportunity to thrive." – Andrea Berlin, Vice President, Product for EPS Learning.

Key Features of SPIRE Up:

Audience: Students in grades 2–8 | Tier 3 & Special Education



Format: Blended Print + Digital



Instructional Model: Blended Learning (Teacher-led Instruction + Online Practice and Assessment)



Group Size: 1:1 or Small Group



Focus Areas: Decoding & Foundational Literacy



Session Structure: 30–45-minute sessions 3-5 times per week

SPIRE Up has been honored as a 2025 CODiE Award finalist for Best Science of Reading Solution, highlighting its innovative, interconnected approach to literacy intervention and its potential to transform outcomes for striving readers. Rather than treating instruction, practice, and assessment as separate pieces, SPIRE Up unites them into one adaptive system. Teacher-led lessons, adaptive digital practice, and embedded assessment work together—identifying gaps for reteaching, reinforcing mastery, and advancing students when they're ready. This continuous, responsive design ensures every learner receives precisely the support they need to succeed.

Meet Us at IDA in Atlanta

EPS Learning will be showing SPIRE Up at the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) Annual Conference in Atlanta. Attendees can explore how SPIRE Up helps students cross the decoding threshold, allowing them to focus on comprehension as they move into the "read to learn" phase of their literacy development.

To learn more about SPIRE Up, visit: www.epslearning.com/new-solutions/spire-up.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The solutions included in the EPS Literacy Suite are based on the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit www.epslearning.com to learn more.

