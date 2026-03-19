EPSA Launches "Energizing Tomorrow," A Campaign Highlighting Benefits of Competitive Power Markets

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA) and its member companies today launch "Energizing Tomorrow," a campaign dedicated to highlighting the benefits of competitive power markets and correcting misinformation about how these markets operate. For decades, independent power producers have supplied reliable, least-cost power to keep the lights on and the American economic engine revving, saving Americans about $5 billion annually within the PJM Interconnection. As power demand increases for the first time in a generation, however, this proven approach is increasingly coming under attack.

Electricity demand from burgeoning sectors like artificial intelligence and data centers is proving difficult to quantify in the near-term, resulting in highly speculative projections and genuine concern from policymakers about the impacts on consumers. Market-distorting policies from states within the PJM Interconnection, paired with monopoly utilities' efforts to undermine the market, are creating confusion and frustration among consumers. "Energizing Tomorrow" is a dedicated campaign focused on cutting through the noise with data and facts that policymakers can use to address these challenges, not rhetoric that puts shareholders above consumers.

"Energizing Tomorrow comes at a crucial time for our electric power system. As electricity prices increase and new infrastructure projects like data centers are greenlit, Americans want assurances that consumers are being protected from ballooning costs and unnecessary infrastructure builds," said Todd Snitchler, President and CEO of the Electric Power Supply Association. "Competitive power markets have a proven track record of delivering the most reliable, least-cost power to consumers for decades. It's markets – and no other construct – that are best positioned to deliver results for Americans in this new era of increased electric power demand."

"Competitive markets have been foundational to the American experience, and competitive power markets continue to deliver the most reliable, innovative and affordable solutions for customers," said David Dardis, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief External Affairs and Growth Officer at Constellation. "Now more than ever, policymakers should embrace the power of competition to meet this new era of electricity demand that will drive American prosperity for generations to come."

"NRG is building a future that puts customers at the center, delivering tools and solutions that both empower choice and preserve their pocketbooks," said Caroline Golin, Chief Growth and Policy Officer at NRG Energy. "To grow our economy and maintain the resilience of our grid, we must continue to innovate and drive for greater value. Transparent, fair, competitive markets have always been the engine for advancement in this country. At a time of rising energy demand, and as the need for new solutions accelerates, it is essential we both protect and strengthen our competitive energy markets."

"As electricity demand surges across PJM, competitive markets that drive efficiency and performance are essential to delivering the reliable, innovative, and affordable power that consumers and communities depend on," said Avik Dey, President & CEO of Capital Power.

To learn more about the advantages of competitive power markets and how they have benefited Americans over the past thirty years, visit EnergizingTomorrow.com.

Energizing Tomorrow is an education campaign dedicated to highlighting the benefits of competitive power markets in the United States. A project of the Electric Power Supply Association, the campaign is supported by competitive power suppliers who have a 30+ year history of delivering affordable, reliable and environmentally responsible energy. Visit EnergizingTomorrow.com to learn more and connect with us on LinkedIn and X @EnergizingTomorrow.

The Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA) is the national trade association representing America's competitive power suppliers. EPSA members provide more than 225,000 MW of reliable and competitively priced electricity from environmentally responsible facilities using a diverse mix of fuels and technologies including natural gas, wind, solar, hydropower, geothermal, storage, biomass, and coal. EPSA seeks to bring the benefits of competition to all power customers. Learn more at epsa.org or connect with us on LinkedIn and X @EPSAnews.

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SOURCE Energizing Tomorrow