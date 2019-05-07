Epsagon Unveils Agentless Monitoring Tool for Modern Cloud Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsagon , a microservices application monitoring company, today officially unveiled its automated, agentless platform for any cloud application. Originally built to support serverless applications on AWS, this release now enables DevOps and engineering teams to quickly troubleshoot, monitor, and visualize their cloud applications across any kind of microservice such as serverless frameworks, containers or Kubernetes. Epsagon's technology is fully automated and was built for modern environments where the host may not be accessible, which makes traditional monitoring agents obsolete.

Epsagon's technology combines automated distributed tracing and logging with no manual code instrumentation required. The product is suitable for container-based services which run on a VM or use Kubernetes, serverless services such as AWS Lambda, and modern orchestration services such as a Managed Kubernetes service or AWS Fargate.

"We're seeing a seismic shift in microservices with DevOps and engineering teams moving their workloads into multiple architectures like containers, serverless frameworks, and Kubernetes," said Nitzan Shapira, CEO and Co-founder, Epsagon. "But current microservices environments are a black box and fail to provide these teams with visibility into their applications in production. The traditional monitoring and logging solutions aren't built to handle these modern architectures, forcing teams to spend resources building in-house solutions just to keep development moving forward. That's precisely why we've built an automated monitoring and logging solution: to provide a zero-touch, low-maintenance approach to troubleshooting, monitoring, and visualizing cloud applications."

Shapira adds, "We started with automated monitoring for serverless and AWS Lambda-based applications. Our customers have gained great value from our serverless capabilities, and they kept asking for an extended, more generalized solution, which will bring the troubleshooting and monitoring capabilities of Epsagon to their cloud-based, microservices environments as well."

To see Epsagon's new solution on display, visit their booth (#B5) at AWS Summit London on May 8, 2019.

About Epsagon

Epsagon, based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, has built a team of experts in APM and infrastructure. The company provides an automated monitoring and troubleshooting product for DevOps and engineering teams. Using state-of-the-art distributed tracing and agentless code instrumentation, Epsagon's product is suitable for modern environments where traditional monitoring tools can no longer run, and simple logs and metrics are not enough anymore. For more information, please visit https://www.epsagon.com.

