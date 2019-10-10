Epsilon and Fallon named Lead Agency of Record for KeyBank

"In a crowded marketplace, it takes deep client insights and a distinctive voice to standout," said Justin Morcelle, Chief Marketing Officer, KeyBank. "The unique combination of Epsilon's insights and Fallon's breakthrough creative will drive our business in a way that's both client-centric and authentic to our brand."

Epsilon has a 25-year relationship with KeyBank, specializing in 1:1 marketing and CRM. Their proven history of success with KeyBank opened the door for this opportunity, coupled with the ingenuity and creative capacity of fellow Publicis Groupe agency, Fallon.

"This win is a true triumph of performance and creativity, attributed to the seamless partnership with Fallon and sincere desire from both teams to lean in together and create category-leading work," said Rob Powers, SVP, Financial Services Lead, Epsilon. "We're excited to wrap our data expertise around compelling new strategy and creative that drives the brand into the future."

KeyBank's mission is to empower clients, communities and employees to thrive—helping people move forward on their financial journey, no matter who they are or what barriers they face. This collaboration with Epsilon and Fallon is perfectly timed to bring brave solutions to the brand and capitalize on ambitious growth opportunities. The integrated team offers best-in-class creative, data and strategy, alongside superior brand stewardship and performance.

"Choosing between performance marketing and brand advertising is a false choice," said Rocky Novak, Chief Executive Officer, Fallon. "This partnership is allowing us to work in effective and emotionally resonant ways alongside a client with truly big ambitions. It's going to be fun."

As lead agency of record, Epsilon and Fallon will lead the teams at KeyBank and its partners in launching an entirely new platform designed to connect all constituents and help customers prosper in today's marketplace. The work encompasses brand strategy and creative; media strategy, buying and planning; creative strategy and production; 1:1 marketing, CRM, direct mail, direct response and email marketing.

The agencies have already begun working with KeyBank, planning to debut new work in early 2020.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's (NYSE: KEY) roots trace back 190 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $144.5 billion at June 30, 2019.Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of over 1,100 branches and more than 1,400 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. © 2019. KeyCorp. CFMA # 190919-661631

About Epsilon

Positioned at Publicis Groupe's core, Epsilon is a leader in interaction management, empowering brands to transform ordinary customer experiences into meaningful, human experiences. Our connected suite of products and services combine leading-edge identity management, industrial strength data and technology expertise with big brand acumen gained over five decades working with the industry's top brands. Our human-powered, data-led marketing delivers unmatched depth, breadth and scale to help brands turn meaningful human interactions into exceptional business outcomes. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com. Follow us on Twitter at @EpsilonMktg.

About Fallon

Fallon Worldwide is a Minneapolis-based advertising agency that's part of Publicis Communications, the hub of creative agencies within Paris-based Publicis Groupe S.A. Fallon clients include Arby's, Hotwire, Culligan Water, Cooper Tire, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and Massage Envy. Fallon Worldwide is one of the world's most critically acclaimed creativity companies, delivering breakthrough ideas for some of the world's leading brands. Additional information can be found at www.fallon.com.

