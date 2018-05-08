Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada

The Infiny by Epsilon on-demand connectivity platform enables Canadian Enterprises, Carriers and Service Providers to rapidly order, activate and manage local, regional and global connectivity and communication services. Infiny gives users on-demand access to Epsilon's Global Interconnect Fabric, which includes more than 600 Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Internet Exchanges (IXs). The platform enables direct connectivity to world-leading Cloud Service Providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud platform, Microsoft Azure and Alibaba Cloud as well as more than 90 PoPs globally.

"Canada is an exciting and high-growth market for Cloud. It offers direct access to the US market while acting as a bridge to both Europe and Asia. Our presence in Montreal and Toronto creates a loop between these metro areas and New York and Chicago. That gives our partners direct access to more than 40 million users," said Jerzy Szlosarek, CEO at Epsilon. "Our partnership with Metro Optic shows that we are delivering on our promise to grow our presence across North America and bring on-demand connectivity to more Service Providers in more places. We are extremely pleased to be executing on our vision for Cloud-centric networking and bringing our platform to users in Canada."

Montreal and Toronto are critical hubs for both business and creative industries in North America. Toronto and Montreal are the two largest cities in Canada by population and also rank fourth and eighth largest in North America, according to the US Census and Statistics Canada.

The connectivity services delivered via this partnership will serve a diverse range of industry segments, including the Film and Television industry in Toronto and Digital Media in Montreal. The Interactive Media industry, which includes Gaming, Animation and Social Networking, employs over 50,000 people in Canada and generates some $7.5 billion in annual revenue, according to the Canadian government. The Film and TV production industry in Toronto alone is worth more than $2 billion to the local economy, according to John Tory the Mayor of Toronto.

"Through our partnership with Epsilon, we are very pleased to offer our customers access to a truly global network of Interconnection Exchanges, leading Cloud platforms and PoPs in every major international business hub. All accessible in one place, online and on-demand," said Michael Bucheit, CEO at Metro Optic. "Epsilon partners can access Canada the same easy way and connect with Service Providers, Carriers and Enterprise customers directly in our interconnection hubs in Toronto and Montreal or in any other major data centre on our high-capacity fibre."



