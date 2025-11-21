Epsilon3 Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Epsilon3 is now available to US Government Customers in ICMP

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilon3, a SaaS Procedure & Resource Management Software for Complex Operations today announced that it listed Epsilon3 in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

The Epsilon3 Procedure & Resource Management Platform streamlines and automates mission-critical procedures, testing, and operational workflows. Designed for high-reliability environments, Epsilon3 enables government organizations to modernize legacy processes, improve collaboration across distributed teams, and ensure secure, auditable execution of complex operations.

"Epsilon3 is designed to help teams operate more effectively in complex, high-stakes environments," said Laura Crabtree, CEO and Co-Founder of Epsilon3. "By joining ICMP, we're making it easier for customers to securely adopt and deploy our mission operations platform."

About Epsilon3

Epsilon3 builds next-generation software to manage complex engineering, testing, and operational workflows. Its platform is used by leading aerospace, defense, and government organizations to improve reliability, collaboration, and traceability across mission-critical programs. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Epsilon3 is founded by veterans of SpaceX and Northrop Grumman.

