Epsilor Announces its Agreement for Li-Ion Army Vehicle Batteries with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA)

Epsilor's COMBATT NATO 6T type Li-Ion vehicle battery to be integrated in HDA's $1 billion contract with the Australian Government acquiring self-propelled artillery systems for the Land 8116 Phase 1 program

BEIT SHEMESH, Israel, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor, a world-recognized developer and manufacturer of smart batteries, charging systems, wearable power and communication systems for high-reliability applications, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Hanwha Defense Australia (HDA) for the supply of NATO 6T type Li-Ion vehicle batteries for LAND 8116 Phase 1 Protected Mobile Fires program, Huntsman vehicles over the next several years.

Epsilor's COMBATT line of vehicle batteries provides the highest energy density in the market. Epsilor offers 2 types of 6T batteries: Li-Ion and LiFePO 4 .

Epsilor provides modern combat vehicle batteries with sufficient energy and high-power rates while operating numerous onboard electronic systems that require extensive and continuous electric power, including manned and unmanned turrets, missile launchers, radars and active protection systems, jammers, situational awareness and C3 systems, air conditioning and other power consumers.

"Epsilor is pleased to mark another strategic milestone in this cooperation with Hanwha Defense Australia, which not only equips modern combat vehicles with sufficient energy and high-power rates but also showcases Epsilor's cutting-edge developments, extending its already well-known capabilities," said Epsilor's President Ronen Badichi. "Epsilor's 6T batteries were chosen to be integrated into this momentous project based on our proven technological and engineering capabilities as well as our industry leading battery capacity."

"The Australian Market has become more and more significant to Epsilor's global marketing activities" said Hagai Shmuel, Epsilor VP of Marketing.

Epsilor is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power systems for the defense, medical, aerospace, industrial and marine markets. The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). The company's products have won several awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

Hanwha Defense Australia is a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, a division of the vast Republic of Korea Fortune 500 conglomerate Hanwha Corporation. Hanwha Corporation has been operating in Australia since 2005 in areas including mining equipment, logistics and sustainable energy.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Hanwha Defense Australia was established in 2019 with an initial focus on Land Systems. The company signed a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to supply self-propelled artillery systems under LAND 8116, a $0.9 billion to $1.3 billion project.

The company was also recently announced as the preferred tenderer for LAND 400 Phase 3 to supply the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) to the Australian Army.

These vehicles will be manufactured in the Greater Geelong area of Victoria at the HDA Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE), Avalon, now under construction.

