Epsilor Awarded Contract to Deliver Rechargeable Batteries for Harris Falcon Radios to South East Asian Army

The batteries will be showcased by Epsilor at the Eurosatory 2018, which will take place in Paris June 11 to 15, 2018, alongside Epsilor's wide product line of compatible batteries and chargers for US and NATO standard military equipment.

Epsilor's batteries passed a series of compatibility and operational testing which included mechanical, electrical and communication interface verification. The operational tests verified that Epsilor's battery performance equals and even exceeds the performance of the OEM batteries in terms of operating endurance, charge time and power density.

"Epsilor invested heavily in developing off-the-shelf batteries for a variety of US-made communication systems. Placing emphasis on high performance, reliability and ruggedized packaging, combined with cost effective pricing, resulted in superior quality and customer satisfaction," said Alex Stepansky, general manager of Epsilor. "The fact that a new international customer selected our batteries to support its large operational inventory is a clear indication of Epsilor's strengthening position in this market."

Epsilor is among a handful of companies that manufacture compatible batteries for Harris Falcon radios. The company's BB-2590 family of products services military forces and defense users around the world, including the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and several NATO nations.

Epsilor's US Military Standard product line includes the following products:

PRC-152 Compatible Batteries

A 11.1V smart battery fully compatible with Harris handheld radios. This battery is offered in two main configurations:

11.1V, 5.8Ah capacity battery

High energy density battery with 7.0Ah capacity, offering approximately 20 percent additional operating time per charge

BB-2590 Compatible Batteries

This line includes the following products:

Standard BB-2590 compatible battery with a 7.8/15.6 Ah capacity (230Wh)

High energy configuration with 10.2/20.4 Ah capacity (290Wh)

High power version with 9.0/18.0 Ah capacity and an extremely high maximum continuous current Cold temperature version that generates higher power in cold temperatures (-34°C)

Economy version that does not include a state of charge indicator which can be delivered in each of the above configurations

BB-2590 Tactical Chargers and Accessories

ESC-2590D dual channel tactical charger

ESC-2590Q four channel tactical charger

ESC-2590SX custom tactical charger

Mating connector and cable kit for BB-2590 batteries (supports charge and discharge)

About Epsilor

Epsilor is a globally recognized developer and manufacturer of custom and standard batteries, chargers and mobile power systems for the defense, medical, aerospace, industrial and marine markets. The company offers a wide variety of electro-chemistries, smart electronics and sophisticated battery management systems (BMS). The company's products have won several awards for their innovation and smart operational approach.

All company and product names mentioned may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

