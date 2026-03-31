Epsium Enterprise Limited Announces Board Changes

MACAU, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsium Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: EPSM) ("Epsium" or the "Company") today announced a change in the composition of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of the dates described below.

Mr. Kewei Joshua Cui has resigned from his positions as a member of the Board, the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating Committee of the Board, including as Chairperson of the Compensation Committee, effective March 31, 2026. Mr. Cui's resignation was for personal reasons and was not the result of any disagreement with the Company's management or the Board over any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

In connection with Mr. Cui's departure, the Board has appointed Mr. Chun Kit Wong as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, and the Nominating Committee of the Board, including as Chairperson of the Compensation Committee, effective April 1, 2026. The Board has determined that Mr. Wong satisfies the independence requirements set forth in Rule 5605(a)(2) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules. Mr. Wong's appointment was made upon the recommendation of the Nominating Committee.

Mr. Chun Kit Wong, age 39, brings extensive experience in finance, accounting, and corporate management. Since January 2025, Mr. Wong has served as Chief Financial Officer of One and One Green Technologies, Inc., where he oversees finance and accounting functions and advises on long-term business and financial planning. Prior to that role, Mr. Wong served as Head of Corporate Finance at a Chinese real estate enterprise from June 2023, leading corporate finance initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, financial advisory, and compliance matters. From March 2021 to June 2023, Mr. Wong served as Vice President at Guosen Securities (HK) Capital Company Limited, where he was responsible for originating and evaluating corporate finance engagements. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accountancy from Hong Kong Baptist University.

In connection with Mr. Wong's appointment, the Company entered into an Independent Director Agreement dated April 1, 2026, pursuant to which Mr. Wong is entitled to receive annual compensation of USD $20,000, payable in equal monthly installments. The Company has also entered into an indemnification agreement with Mr. Wong on the same date.

The foregoing description of the Independent Director Agreement is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the agreement, which has been filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's current report on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026.

About EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Through its Macau operating entity, Companhia de Comercio Luz Limitada ("Luz"), a limited liability company organized under Macau laws in 2010, EPSIUM is engaged in importing and wholesaling primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau. Through Luz, the Company imports and sells a broad range of premium beverages, primarily alcoholic beverages and, in 2022, a small quantity of tea and fruit juice. The alcoholic beverages the Company sells include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scottish whiskey, fine wine, Champagne, and other miscellaneous beverage alcohol. Sales of Chinese liquor is by far the Company's most significant operations, and the Company is a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in Macau. For more information, please visit the Company's website: www.epsium-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, including the expectation that the Offering will be successfully completed. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Epsium Enterprise Limited