Epson and National / AZON Announce Distribution Partnership for Professional Imaging Printing Solutions

Epson Wide-Format Solutions Broaden National / AZON's Reseller Opportunities and Strengthens Portfolio of Industry-Leading Technologies

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and TROY, Mich., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson and National / AZON, a leading distributor of innovative solutions for the printing industry, today announced a distributor partnership for Epson's Professional Imaging Printing Solutions. This collaboration enables Epson to leverage National / AZON's deep industry expertise, technical knowledge and extensive reseller network to expand its market reach, while creating new opportunities for National / AZON's reseller network in the outdoor graphics and production print markets.

"National / AZON has built a strong reputation in the wide-format printing industry, backed by an experienced sales team with deep market expertise. We are confident this partnership will expand our reach, deliver greater value to customers and drive long-term success for both organizations," said Juan Carlos Castillo, sales director, commercial products, North America, Epson America. "Our focus is on partnering with companies that strengthen the reseller channel, and National / AZON's hands-on approach, technical expertise and commitment to customer service make them a strong fit for our continued growth."

Epson and National / AZON Announce Distribution Partnership for Full Line of SureColor Wide-Format Solutions Post this

National / AZON's offering will include Epson's full portfolio of professional imaging solutions, including SureColor® P-Series photographic and production printers, SureColor T-Series technical printing solutions, SureColor S-Series solvent printers, SureColor R-Series resin-based printing systems, and SureColor F-Series dye-sublimation, direct-to-film (DTFilm) and direct-to-garment (DTG) solutions. The offering will also include all corresponding inks and media, providing customers with a fully integrated system that delivers consistent, reliable high-quality output.

"The addition of Epson to our portfolio is a natural step in our growth strategy, underscoring our commitment to partnering with best-in-class manufacturers and delivering the level of service and support that drives reseller success," said Rich Gigl, president, National / AZON. "Our business has always been centered on delivering real value, with the goal of helping our partners grow their business with the right technologies and support."

National / AZON will distribute Epson products through its network of authorized resellers in the U.S., maintaining its focus on service and pre-sale support. Its Michigan and California distribution network ensures efficient logistics and timely availability nationwide.

About National / AZON

National / AZON is a leading distributor of hardware and software products, specializing in the reprographics, graphic arts, and sign-making markets. With a robust network of sales and distribution points across the United States, the company continuously innovates to meet the evolving needs of large-format printing and scanning professionals. National / AZON's commitment to customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the marketplace, empowering print-for-pay and graphics industries with the products and services that drive success and profitability. For more information, visit www.azon.com.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON and SureColor are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

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