Epson Announces New TROY Group Document Security Solutions Powered by Epson PrecisionCore Printing Technology

Combining Epson's PrecisionCore Technology and TROY's Expertise in Security Inks,

New Printing Solutions Safeguard Against Fraud and Ensure the Authenticity of Sensitive Documents

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a worldwide leader in printing solutions, today announced TROY Group, a trusted name in secure on-demand printing solutions for six decades, created two on-demand printing solutions designed specifically to enhance document security using Epson business inkjet technology. As threats to physical document security become more common, TROY created the TROY ST-C5000 Secure UV Printer and the TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer powered by PrecisionCore® technology, a simple, smart and clean solution.

To achieve its mission of offering the highest levels of security available for checks and documents, TROY chooses cutting-edge technologies to develop industry-leading solutions that help to simplify security, reduce risk and virtually all fraud. TROY chose Epson due to its unique, renowned heat-free inkjet technology and its ability to preserve the integrity of TROY specialty inks, unlike laser devices that use heat and can break down functional materials in the ink during the printing process.

"TROY is thrilled to adopt Epson's proven printing technology and share in this commitment to innovation," said Michael Riley, president, TROY Group, Inc. "By integrating our advanced security features with Epson's renowned PrecisionCore technology, we are elevating the standards of printing solutions globally. We have engineered solutions that empower our customers with the reliability and performance they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving market."

The TROY ST-C5000 Secure UV Printer, leveraging high-capacity ink bottles, adds a layer of security to documents by printing overt or covert security markings using UV fluorescent ink to help businesses, such as government agencies, reduce the risk of fraud and counterfeiting. The TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer, bridging the gap between traditional MICR printers, color printers and high-volume production presses, allows companies, such as financial institutions and production check printers, to seamlessly integrate quality MICR check printing and the ability to craft custom color checks and documents.

"The new solutions are the results of TROY's trust in Epson's PrecisionCore inkjet technology, delivering sustainability, reliability and low energy consumption," said Elliot Williams, director of product marketing, Business Imaging, Epson America, Inc. "With Epson's cutting-edge technology and expertise, we are paving the way to safeguard print with simple but elegant solutions that reduce downtime, boost productivity and minimize waste sent to landfills, benefiting both the environment and businesses' bottom lines."

The TROY ST-C5000 Secure UV Printer adds overt and covert security features to documents with UV inks on blank or preprinted UV security stock. For an extra later of security, businesses can add an optional tray lock to secure source stock.

The TROY WF-C21000 MICR Color Printer uses TROY's advanced MICR inks to ensure that checks are fortified against tampering, providing businesses with peace of mind amidst rising check fraud.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business printing solutions forges the future of office printing and sets the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from desktop printers and workgroup printers for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise MFPs – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/Office-Printers. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/PrecisionCore .

About TROY

TROY Group, Inc. is a worldwide leader of secure on-demand printing solutions for businesses worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, TROY delivers cutting-edge printing technologies that enable organizations to enhance financial security, streamline operations, and achieve their printing objectives with confidence.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

