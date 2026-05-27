Epson Completes Financial Teller Device Portfolio with New All-in-One Multifunction Devices Featuring Magnetic Stripe Reading

Latest Additions Deliver Complete Solutions to Streamline Workflows and Futureproof Financial Workstations

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today completed its multifunction teller device portfolio for financial institutions with the addition of magnetic stripe reading to its networked models. The TM-S2000II-NW-MSR and TM-S9000II-NW-MSR devices are designed to support financial institutions looking to futureproof their locations, delivering all-in-one functionality to simplify teller workflows by consolidating check scanning, ID scanning, magnetic stripe reading, and validation printing into a single device. Building on the industry-leading TM-S9000II with integrated thermal printing, the TM-S9000II-NW-MSR adds even more functionality with the inclusion of a built-in MSR.

Epson completes its portfolio with financial teller all-in-one multifunction devices featuring magnetic stripe reading. Post this Two new all-in-one multifunction teller devices from Epson add magnetic stripe reading to support financial institutions looking to futureproof locations and streamline workflows in networked environments.

"By expanding our offerings, Epson is delivering more comprehensive teller solutions that help financial institutions streamline workflows across their locations," said Andrew Wong, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "Our new all-in-one solutions are designed to simplify the teller counter by reducing hardware, cables and integration points, so that staff can focus on efficient, high-quality service."

The multifunction devices come with both Ethernet and USB connectivity to help ensure future-proofing and flexibility during deployment. Featuring check scanning, two-sided ID card scanning, and now magnetic stripe reading, the versatile multifunction devices can capture up to three tracks of information from magnetic stripe data, as well as color or black-and-white ID cards in 600 dpi. In addition, the devices include a 100-check document feeder and bright LCD display for quick, easy access to device and maintenance status.

Additional features include:

Network-enabled multifunction devices – includes Web API for use with thin- or zero-client deployments, no PC required

– includes Web API for use with thin- or zero-client deployments, no PC required Fastest scan speeds in their class 1 – USB scanning speed of up to 225 dpm and network scanning speed of up to 200 dpm with standard onboard compression

– USB scanning speed of up to 225 dpm and network scanning speed of up to 200 dpm with standard onboard compression Remote monitoring capability via Web interface – manage and monitor device fleet from a laptop or smart device with Epson Device Admin

– manage and monitor device fleet from a laptop or smart device with Epson Device Admin API compatibility – connect with existing APIs for simplified integration

– connect with existing APIs for simplified integration Device memory for data storage – backs up information in the event of a network disruption

– backs up information in the event of a network disruption Modular compatibility – TM-S2000II-NW-MSR integrates with select models of Epson TM-T70 Series, TM-T88 Series or mSeries printers to add powerful productivity to a workflow

Availability

The TM-S2000II-NW-MSR and TM-S9000II-NW-MSR are now available through Epson Authorized Partners; financial institutions can order through existing software or installation partners. The models come with an industry-leading two-year limited warranty, with options to purchase Epson Preferred Plus™ Extended Service Plans for up to a total of five years of continuous coverage.2 For more information, visit www.epson.com/financial.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Versus comparable network multifunction teller devices as of November 2025.

2 Extended service plans must be purchased within 90 days of product purchase. See individual service plan for details.

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Epson Preferred Plus is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.