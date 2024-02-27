Epson donates a further 125 EcoTank printers to The Usain Bolt Foundation in Jamaica

350 printers now donated to help early years education

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, England, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson has donated a further 125 EcoTank cartridge-free printers to The Usain Bolt Foundation bringing the total number of printers donated to 350. The Usain Bolt Foundation aims to create opportunities through education and cultural development in Jamaica.

The printers will be distributed to primary schools to help early learning education and will be used to print worksheets and other educational materials, which many of the children did not have access to previously.

Usain Bolt with students from New Providence Primary in Kingston, Jamaica (PRNewsfoto/Epson Europe) Usain Bolt with students from New Providence Primary in Kingston, Jamaica (PRNewsfoto/Epson Europe)

One of the first schools in Jamaica to receive their new EcoTank printers was New Providence Primary in Kingston when they were hand delivered by Usain Bolt himself. Usain, who has been Epson's ambassador for the last three years, presented the printers to the school's principal Nicole Thomson, who said: "We are very happy to receive these printers from Epson and The Usain Bolt Foundation. They've made a huge difference to our school community and will allow us to get more printed material for learning activities with all the children."

It is important to recognise the power of print and the educational role that printed materials can play in children's development. Over 65 per cent of the world's population are visual learners1 so traditional teaching methods live verbal lessons are not always as effective as they once were.

Usain Bolt said: "I want to reach as many children as I can through my Foundation and help those less fortunate, so they can continue learning in the best way possible, so once again I'm very grateful to Epson for this wonderful donation."

Epson share's Usain Bolt's ambition to help ensure children everywhere receive the best education possible and to help create fair and high-quality learning environments for everyone.

Maria Eagling, marketing director at Epson Europe said: "Epson is a market leader in education technology around the world, and a key part of our strategy is helping to enrich education. It's through partnerships like the one we have with The Usain Bolt Foundation that allows us to implement this vision."

1National Center for Biotechnology Information, Classification of Visual and Non-visual Learners Using Electroencephalographic Alpha and Gamma Activities.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347212/Epson_Europe.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347213/Epson_Europe_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347214/Epson_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Epson Europe