Epson Expands Commercial Display Lineup with Its First All-in-One dvLED Displays Powered by COB Technology for the U.S. and Latin America

Epson's LE-C1 Series Complements Epson's Award-Winning Projection Lineup, Delivering an Exceptionally Bright, High Contrast Image Even in High Ambient Light Environments

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the demand for large-format visual experiences accelerate, more organizations are turning to direct view LED displays for their vivid, high-impact capabilities, particularly in bright, high ambient light environments. At the same time, growing market demand is driving a stronger focus on cohesive, single-brand display ecosystems. In response, Epson today announced its first all-in-one dvLED line, the LE-C1 Series, powered by chip-on-board (COB) technology. The LE-C1 Series will be on display at InfoComm in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 17-19, in Epson's booth, N7245.

Epson expands commercial display lineup with its first all-in-one dvLED displays for U.S. and Latin America Post this Epson's first dvLED line, the LE-C1 Series, delivers an exceptionally bright, high contrast image even in high ambient light environments

With over 20 years of commercial display expertise, Epson is entering the dvLED market with a deep understanding of the evolving needs of modern venues. By pairing its broad display product portfolio with industry-leading support, Epson can deliver the optimal visual solution for virtually any environment, application, or budget.

"Expanding our commercial display portfolio with dvLED allows us to support visual display needs for virtually any indoor application. Customers have already expressed excitement about our entry into this category, underscoring their confidence in our deep industry expertise and a trusted service experience," said Ramzi Shakra, senior product manager, Epson America. "We're thrilled to bring these fully integrated dvLED solutions to our customers, delivering a seamless experience from initial deployment through daily operation."

Offering high brightness of 600 nits and excellent high contrast performance, even in the brightest of spaces, the new LE-C1 Series includes the LE-C1135 135-inch and the LE-C1162 162-inch Full HD 1080p models, plus the LE-C14K135 135-inch 4K model for ultra-fine detail and comfortable close-range viewing.

Designed to offer the benefits of an all-in-one dvLED display, while utilizing a streamlined component design, the LE-C1 Series is operating system free, helping to minimize vulnerabilities and maintenance requirements for a "set-it-and-forget-it" content delivery solution. The edge-to-edge full visual canvas design hides essential controls, and AV ports on the face of its low-profile control box concealed behind the display.

Powered by advanced COB technology, the LE-C1 Series offers impressive image clarity, superior surface protection and lower energy use compared to conventional SMD dvLED displays. Installation is also streamlined with factory-calibrated LED modules and a preconfigured controller for fast, efficient deployment. For added convenience, the control box behind the display can slide out for access if service is ever required.

Backed by a brand with decades of experience in the commercial display market, the new LE-C1 Series delivers vivid, larger-than-life visuals to captivate audiences in virtually any space or lighting environment.

Additional feature details:

Long-lasting surface durability — LEDs are encapsulated in a protective layer, shielding them from physical and environmental damage

— LEDs are encapsulated in a protective layer, shielding them from physical and environmental damage High energy efficiency — COB technology and common cathode design for reduced power consumption and heat emission; cool display surface; the 135-inch displays run on standard 120 V power

— COB technology and common cathode design for reduced power consumption and heat emission; cool display surface; the 135-inch displays run on standard 120 V power Edge to Edge display — For a full visual experience with hidden yet accessible AV ports and essential controls; slide-out control box for fast service access

— For a full visual experience with hidden yet accessible AV ports and essential controls; slide-out control box for fast service access Fast installation and setup — Preassembled cabinet columns and factory-aligned, preconfigured LED modules ensure a uniform image

— Preassembled cabinet columns and factory-aligned, preconfigured LED modules ensure a uniform image High impact image — Experience ultra vivid, lifelike imagery plus HDR support for spectacular highlights

— Experience ultra vivid, lifelike imagery plus HDR support for spectacular highlights Versatile connectivity options — Features two HDMI® ports, optical S/PDIF, 3.5 mm audio, BT remote and LAN control

Availability

The LE-C14K135, LE-C1162 and LE-C1135 will be available in the U.S. in summer 2026, followed by availability in Latin America in fall 2026 (Brazil and Mexico) and early 2027 the rest of Latin America. All models will be available for purchase through authorized resellers.

Special pricing is available for schools through Brighter Futures® program. A unique sales and support initiative, Brighter Futures is designed to help educators select and implement the best products for their classrooms while making the most of their budgets. In addition to special pricing, Brighter Futures offers dedicated Epson education account managers and toll-free technical support for all Epson display solutions and associated accessories.

For additional information on Epson dvLED solutions, visit Epson.com/dvled.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON is a registered trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Brighter Futures is a registered trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.