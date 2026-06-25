Epson Inspires Memorable Summer Movie Nights with Lifestudio™ Projector Savings and Summer Movie Night Bingo Challenge

Download a Free Movie Night Bingo Template and Enjoy Limited-Time Savings on Lifestudio™ Projectors Designed to Bring Families Together

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is the perfect time to slow down, gather with family and friends, and create memories that last beyond the season. To help inspire meaningful moments, Epson is offering special summer savings on its Lifestudio™ projectors alongside a downloadable Summer Movie Night Bingo Challenge – a fun, printable activity designed to encourage families to enjoy movie nights all season long.

Whether hosting a backyard screening, planning a family movie marathon or enjoying an impromptu film night, Epson's Lifestudio™ projectors help transform everyday viewing into immersive big-screen experiences.

"Some of the most memorable moments happen during life's simplest gatherings," said Kenny Tang, product manager, home entertainment, Epson America, Inc. "Movie nights have a unique way of bringing people together. By pairing Lifestudio's immersive big-screen experience with a fun and inspiring Summer Movie Night Bingo Challenge, we're helping families spark new traditions and create lasting memories that extend far beyond the closing credits."

Download the Summer Movie Night Bingo Challenge

Families can access the free Summer Movie Night Bingo card at https://news.epson.com/media-center/retail-projectors/printables/summer-movie-night

and start checking off activities all season long. Featuring 25 movie-inspired experiences designed to spark creativity and connection, the Bingo Challenge encourages families to try something new, discover favorites and build lasting traditions together.

Summer Savings on Lifestudio Projectors

From June 25 until August 8, Epson is offering special discount pricing on its Lifestudio projectors through the Epson Epson e-store and select retailers1:

For more information about Lifestudio projectors, visit www.epson.com/lifestudio.

More About Lifestudio Projectors

Designed to help create unforgettable entertainment experiences, the Lifestudio projector lineup combines Epson's advanced 3-Chip 3LCD projection technology, a custom-designed audio system developed with Bose and built-in Google TV™2 for seamless access to favorite movies, shows and apps. Depending on the model, Lifestudio projectors can deliver a picture up to 150 inches, transforming virtually any space into a shared viewing experience.

About Epson

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial and robotics, office and home printing, and visual and lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.4 trillion. corporate.epson/en/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), X (x.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica) and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Promotional prices for all listed products are subject to change and subject to availability at select retailers.

2 To access Google TV and its features, a Google Account and an Internet connection of 5 Mbps or faster for HD or 25 Mbps or faster for 4K is required. Third-party app compatibility subject to change without notice.

EPSON and Lifestudio are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2026 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.